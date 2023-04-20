Disneyland’s Halfway to Halloween Announcements Could Reignite Debate

Disneyland just joined the traditional “Halfway to Halloween” celebrations with spooktacular announcements for the season.

As the Halfway to Halloween celebrations are underway, Disneyland Resort is gearing up to join the haunted fun with spine-tingling announcements that will make you wish it was Halloween already!

Disney Parks Blog just announced the return of the fan-favorite event Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, taking over Disney California Adventure this upcoming Halloween season. The separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event lets Guests of all ages don their favorite costume — whether Disney-inspired or themed to other stories and characters — to have a frightfully fun time at the Park.

Guests 14 years and older are not usually allowed to wear costumes at the Park — though some Guests have caused a scene at the Park for testing this rule — which makes the seasonal event much more special for those who want to channel their inner princess, prince, or favorite Disney character.

As of this article’s publishing, Disneyland has not announced the official dates for Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party other than “select nights this fall.” Inside the Magic will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

Last year’s Oogie Boogie Bash reignited the age-old debate about Disney “not being fair to Florida,” as Disney California Adventure saw the debut of multiple characters from classic and new Disney and Pixar movies, while Disney World only welcomed Max in his powerline outfit. While no characters have yet been announced for this year’s seasonal event, Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party may, once again, put Disneyland and Disney World fans against each other.

Disneyland Park will also join the Halloween fun, welcoming spooktacular decorations, including the iconic Mickey Mouse Pumpkin that greets Guests as they enter Main Street, U.S.A., mouth-watering snacks, and all-new seasonal outfits for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends. Per Disney Parks Blog, “This year, they’ll don luminescent sheer fabrics that will give a ghostly glow to their festive new ensembles at Disneyland Park. Be on the lookout for lots of cobwebs and details like bat bowties and spider-shaped bells!”

For those who just can’t wait to get a taste of the Halloween season, Disneyland Resort will celebrate Halfway to Halloween now through April 23 with wickedly delicious treats to enjoy at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, including:

Minnie Witch Apple: Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate and orange M&M’S placed all over and rolled in purple sugar

Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat: Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a black dark chocolate face

Jack Skellington Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with a black dark chocolate face

All these treats are available through April 23 at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, and Marceline’s Confectionery.

And Guests visiting Downtown Disney District can find more delicious snacks like:

Halloween Churro: Churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, topped with peanut butter candy pieces. Available at California Churro through April 23.

Halloween Jack-O-lantern Macaron: Orange Jack-O-Lantern macaron with fruit-flavored crisped rice cereal buttercream filling. Available at Kayla’s Cake through April 23.

Walt Disney World Resort also announced the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to Magic Kingdom and other frightening fun offerings coming to the Orlando theme parks.

Are you excited about the Halloween offerings coming to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!