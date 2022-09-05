Disney is actually putting their money where its mouth is when it comes to this “amazing” new experience this Fall.

The Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 is taking place this Halloween season in California’s Disneyland Resort, at Disney California Adventure Park.

The Halloween Party event is detailed as follows:

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party

At Disney California Adventure Park, hang with Oogie Boogie and popular Disney pals dressed in their howliday best—select nights in September and October 2022!

While the ticketed event is officially sold out (in 24 hours, no less!), the festively spooky party themed after Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) character, Oogie Boogie, is sure to give Disney fans an up-close-and-personal experience — including what might be one of this year’s unprecedented star draws — the Ernesto de la Cruz Treat Trail.

This year’s Oogie Boogie Bash is shaping up to be pretty extraordinary this year (check out our definitive guide to the Halloween event!), with videos already cropping up on social media showing off a stunning new experience at the Halloween Party held at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park.

Scott Gustin takes to Twitter to share this creepily realistic Oogie Boogie Bash performance by Coco‘s (2017) Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt, singing voice Antonio Sol) crooning the song “Remember Me” to a gathered audience of Disney Park Guests at Disney California Adventure.

The performance features what many are calling Disney’s best costume character experience yet, with Ernesto de la Cruz’s spooky skeleton face and hands looking freakishly real as he works the crowd:

Wow. The Ernesto De La Cruz meet ‘n greet at #OogieBoogieBash looks amazing.

The melody and performance are made particularly eerie with the knowledge that this song was in fact stolen by the character Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco‘s Héctor (Gael García Bernal), the late musician who was protagonist Miguel’s (Anthony Gonzalez) great-great-grandfather, and the eponymous Mamá Coco’s (Ana Ofelia Murguía) father.

This spooky spectacular is going down overwhelmingly well among Disney Park Fans, as users online chime in with how impressed they are at the sheer quality of this experience.

Twitter user @disneywiththegrogu adds, saying they’d happily get their wallet out to experience this in real life:

I would drop an extra $50 to see this in person.

For people to outrightly state they would spend more money at a Disney Resort is a shock itself, especially after the numerous callouts over the brand’s increasing prices.

Walt Disney World and Magic Kingdom frequenters are certainly jealous, as @klf3681 bemoans:

Wish world got the amazing characters land got. Worlds halloween party cuts 13 characters. Lands adds a singing guitar playing brand new character

The performance by Disneyland Resort’s Ernesto de la Cruz is only one of many, and if you were lucky enough to swipe tickets to the event, you’ll definitely be the envy of many this Halloween season.

