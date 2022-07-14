Historic Halloween Time Entertainment Making Emotional Comeback at Disney Resort

As spooky season approaches, one Disney Resort has revealed its entire Halloween slate including the return of some nostalgic entertainment.

Tokyo Disney Resort, like many other Disney Park destinations across the world, has undergone many changes over the past few months. Earlier this year The Oriental Land Company launched Disney Premier Access at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, announced a complete Tomorrowland overhaul including a revamped Space Mountain, revealed a ticket option to enter the Parks later on for a reduced price, and will soon debut exciting new characters.

Next up will be Tokyo’s “Disney Halloween” event, with The Oriental Land Company revealing everything there is to come.

The “Disney Halloween” event at Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, the Tokyo Disney Resort hotels, and Ikpiari will commence on September 15, 2022, running until October 31, 2022. Both theme parks, the robust collection of hotels, and the recreation and dining area, Ikspiari, will all offer “exciting programs themed for Halloween.”

The Oriental Land Company announced its exciting and extensive slate of Halloween-themed entertainment and offerings:

This year, at Tokyo Disneyland, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their Disney pals will appear in ghost-themed costumes for the “Spooky ‘Boo!’ Parade” as they invite guests into a world of spooky fun. Guests can also enjoy “The Villains Rockin’ Halloween,” a parade that entices the audience into a mysterious, yet entrancing world of Disney Villains. In addition, popular photo locations around the Park will be decorated with Halloween-themed ornaments for a limited time, allowing guests to snap amusing trick photos. Over at Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey Mouse and his friends will appear in costumes from “Festival of Mystique,” an entertainment program held at Mediterranean Harbor in 2019, as they take part in the “Disney Halloween Greeting.”

As many of the Disney Parks portfolio recover from the extended pandemic closures, Guests are seemingly hopeful — amid a whirlwind of changes — that older offerings and perks may become available again soon. Tokyo Disney Resort, however, is combing the two, delivering a brand-new Halloween entertainment offering while also partially bringing back previous incarnations of seasonal shows. The press release reads:

At Hangar Stage, videos of past Halloween entertainment programs will be screened as mysterious and bewitching characters who starred in them gather, creating a spectacular performance in this new entertainment program “Halloweentime with You.” At night, the skies above Tokyo Disney Resort will ignite in bright colors during the fireworks spectacular, “Night High Halloween.” In addition, special merchandise designed with playful tricks and menu items that feature pumpkins and other tastes and colors of Halloween will be available, bringing the spirit of Halloween to guests.

The Oriental Land Company describes “Halloweentime With You” as the following:

Halloweentime with You

Location: Hangar Stage

Duration: About 25 minutes

Performances: 4-5 daily

Participating Disney Characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and more At Hangar Stage, a new entertainment program, “Halloweentime with You” will be presented. Videos of memorable entertainment programs of the past will be played as mysterious and bewitching characters who starred in them gather, inviting guests into a world of Halloween that can only be experienced at Tokyo DisneySea.

The announcement of its Halloweentime events comes just after the Resort revealed Guests can now pre-book a Halloween Character experience on select vacations.

In a world where fans are still mourning the loss of Happily Ever After in favor of Disney Enchantment at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom and battling new systems like the Park Pass reservation and Disney Genie+ tool, the comeback of Halloween Past at Tokyo Disney Resort will surely feed directly into the nostalgic hype brewing across The Walt Disney Company’s theme park divisions.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea’s “Disney Halloween” joins other seasonal offerings like Walt Disney World’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Disneyland’s sold-out Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure. However, unlike these other events, “Disney Halloween” in Tokyo is not a hard-ticketed offering like the aforementioned parties in the United States, meaning more Guests get to enjoy these special seasonal moments.

Will you be visiting “Disney Halloween” at Tokyo Disney Resort this year? Let us know in the comments down below!

The Resort has multiple official hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, and the brand-new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. Neighbor hotels include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, and Hilton Tokyo Bay.