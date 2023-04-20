Dates Announced for Disney World’s Halloween Party

Halfway to Halloween is in FULL GEAR at the Walt Disney World Resort, and they celebrated today with a major announcement about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The beloved Halloween event is BACK at Walt Disney World and will be returning for select nights starting August 11 at the Magic Kingdom. If this is your first visit to this spooky soiree, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a more fun than frightful night of shorter wait times for select attractions, spellbinding live entertainment, special character meet-and-greets, Guest dressed up in their best costumes, and of course, trick-or-treating throughout the Park.

This year’s party nights will begin at 7 p.m., although Guests with Halloween Party tickets are usually granted entrance into the Magic Kingdom a few hours early. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can purchase tickets starting April 27, and tickets will be available to all Guests starting May 2. The event dates are:

August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29

September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29

October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31

November: 1

Disney Parks Blog also teased some entertainment sneak-peeks and even one or two brand-new offerings that will appear at this year’s party. The returning entertainment will include the beloved Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, and Disney has said that Guests “may even spot some ghoulish new faces” in the parade this year. Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, hosted by Jack Skellington, will also make a return, lighting up the sky behind Cinderella Castle with fireworks, projections, and more. Also on Cinderella Castle will be the beloved Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular starring the Sanderson Sisters.

Also returning to this year’s party will be the trick-or-treat locations and shorter waits for select attractions, including TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will continue to utilize a virtual queue for the event. Details about this queue will be released at a later date. Ticket prices for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party range between $109-$199 depending on the date, which is the same as last year.