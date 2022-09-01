Full List of Character Meet and Greets at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party

Disney World Guests can expect a ton of fun from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year — including rare and iconic character meet and greets!

Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic. To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH.

The good news is that this year, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has returned to Magic Kingdom this Halloween season, which has fans ecstatic.

On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight.

If you are planning a visit to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, here is a full list of all the current character meet and greets offered:

Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey Mouse in Halloween Costume

Adventureland

Aladdin and Abu

Genie and Jasmine

Jafar

Jack Sparrow

Liberty Square

Jack Skellington and Sally

Frontierland

Country Bears

Fantasyland

Queen of Hearts

Alice and Mad Hatter

Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet in Halloween Costumes

Prince Eric and Ariel

Belle and Gaston

Anastasia and Drizella

Princesses at Princess Fairytale Hall

Goofy in Halloween Costume

Minnie Mouse in Halloween Costume

Donald Duck and Daisy Duck in Halloween Costumes

Tomorrowland

Elvis Stitch

As always, character meet and greets are subject to change so check with a nearby Cast Member for the most up-to-date information.

If you want to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we recommend purchasing tickets in advance as the party is in high demand for its return this year. You can purchase tickets by visiting the official Walt Disney World website.

Are you attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year? Who are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below.