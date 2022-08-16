Only Select Guests Will See Powerline Max at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic. To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH.
The good news is that this year, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is returning to Magic Kingdom this Halloween season — and for the first time ever, Powerline Max will be making appearances at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party this year, which has Disney fans ecstatic.
The thing is, only select Guests will be able to see Powerline Max at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Here is what you need to know before attending the beloved Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort.
Disney Parks made the surprise announcement the day before the first night of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party by sharing a video on social media showing Powerline Max and writing
For the first time ever we’re seeing Powerline Max eye to eye at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #MickeysNotSoScaryHalloweenParty #Halloween #Powerline #MaxGoof
Disney Parks also commented the following:
Partygoers can see Max Goof cosplaying as Powerline alongside his 90’s crew before the Boo to You Parade
But, what we didn’t realize is that Max Goof only comes out on Main Street, U.S.A., and does not walk the entire parade route.
Disney fan and social media influencer, pagingmrmorrow, shared a video of Max as Powerline making his debut at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. You can see the video below or by clicking here.
The thing is, if you want to see Max as Powerline, you need to watch the parade on Main Street, U.S.A. as Max comes out with his crew from Center Street — meaning if you watch the parade from Frontierland, Liberty Square, or near the Castle, you won’t see Max.
I was attending the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and I didn’t get to see Max as I was watching the parade from Frontierland. I wish I knew Max would enter from Center Street and wouldn’t be leading the parade the entire route, so I hope this tip helps you see Max as Powerline when you attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to not make the same mistake I did.
Powerline Max is just one of many aspects Disney World Guests can expect from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year. On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight.
