Only Select Guests Will See Powerline Max at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic. To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH.

The good news is that this year, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is returning to Magic Kingdom this Halloween season — and for the first time ever, Powerline Max will be making appearances at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party this year, which has Disney fans ecstatic.

The thing is, only select Guests will be able to see Powerline Max at Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Here is what you need to know before attending the beloved Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Parks made the surprise announcement the day before the first night of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party by sharing a video on social media showing Powerline Max and writing

Disney Parks also commented the following:

Partygoers can see Max Goof cosplaying as Powerline alongside his 90’s crew before the Boo to You Parade

But, what we didn’t realize is that Max Goof only comes out on Main Street, U.S.A., and does not walk the entire parade route.

Disney fan and social media influencer, pagingmrmorrow, shared a video of Max as Powerline making his debut at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. You can see the video below or by clicking here.

The thing is, if you want to see Max as Powerline, you need to watch the parade on Main Street, U.S.A. as Max comes out with his crew from Center Street — meaning if you watch the parade from Frontierland, Liberty Square, or near the Castle, you won’t see Max.

I was attending the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and I didn’t get to see Max as I was watching the parade from Frontierland. I wish I knew Max would enter from Center Street and wouldn’t be leading the parade the entire route, so I hope this tip helps you see Max as Powerline when you attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to not make the same mistake I did.

Powerline Max is just one of many aspects Disney World Guests can expect from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year. On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight.

Per Disney Parks Blog: As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more! Here’s some of what’s in store: The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What’s Halloween without candy? During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we’re adding even more fun to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print. Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are on sale now, but select nights are already sold out. Ticket prices range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows: August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31 The following dates are sold out: August: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26

September: 2, 5, 20

October: 31 If you want to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we recommend purchasing tickets in advance as the party is in high demand for its return this year. You can purchase tickets by visiting the official Walt Disney World website.

