Disney Announces Exclusive Spooky Halloween Treats Will Materialize This Fall

Watch out — these grim-grinning treats may materialize right before your eyes at Magic Kingdom this fall!

On Tuesday, Disney Parks Blog gave Guests a sneak peek at snack and drink offerings coming to Walt Disney World Resort’s beloved Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Between old favorites and all-new spooky menu items, there’s something for every ghost and ghoul!

Starting in Tomorrowland at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, Guests can try the Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake and Sweet Candy Corn Soft-serve Swirl Cone. For Guests not attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the soft serve will be available during regular Park hours.

Over at Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A., try out the spicy Pain and Panic Hot Dog if you dare, then cool off with Winifred’s Elixir of Youth – a refreshing black tea slushy. These treats are available during regular Park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!

At Cheshire Café in Fantasyland, try out the Hocus Pocus (1993) inspired Binx Pastry Tail and the Cold Witches Brew Coffee, a french vanilla cold brew topped with pumpkin spice cold foam and sprinkles. These spooky-scary offerings are available during regular Magic Kingdom operating hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

For a savory option, head across the street to Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, where you’ll find the all-new Bayou Burger, featuring an all-beef patty, jalapeño pimento cheese, crispy andouille sausage, and garlic pickles, available all day long!

At The Friar’s Nook in Fantasyland, find the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party exclusive Hades Hot Dog made with spicy beef and pork. Or try the Un Poco Loco Tots topped with chorizo, green onion, and Hades’ cheese sauce!

Over in Frontierland at Golden Oak Outpost, find the Spellbinding Fried Pie stuffed with buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and blue cheese and topped with jalapeño ranch aïoli and a creepy candy eye – exclusive to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!

Hitchhiking Ghost fans can find the Chilling Chamber Pop at an ice cream cart near the Haunted Mansion, a delectable dessert made of chocolate crumbs, cherry buttercream, and dark chocolate pearls topped with Tightrope Walker chocolate piece. This treat is only available during the Halloween Party at this location but can be found at Sleepy Hollow Refreshments during regular Park hours.

Looking for more desserts? On Main Street, U.S.A., head to the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the Monster Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich. At the Main Street Bakery, check out the all-new pumpkin spice-flavored Oh, My Gourd Cupcake, available all day long.

Be sure to try out the Monster Cookie at Liberty Square Market, only during regular Magic Kingdom Park hours.

You’ll find more all-new Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party-exclusive treats at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café and popcorn carts near Cinderella Castle. Try the Sweet Almond Corn Cake or Mexican Spiced Hot “COCO” Brownie, inspired by Coco (2017).

More party-exclusive treats await at Sleepy Hollow Refreshments in Liberty Square: Worms and Dirt Funnel Cake and the Grave Digger Milk Shake, flavored with coconut and matcha.

Near Cinderella Castle, find the M&M’s Peanut Butter Churro all day. For a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party exclusive treat, head to Sunshine Tree Terrace in Adventureland for the Jack-O-Lantern Float made with citrus swirl and Fanta Orange.

Are you hoping for a more long-lasting spooky souvenir? The Mickey Mummy Premium Popcorn Bucket and Donald Candy Corn Sipper will be available all day throughout Magic Kingdom. A Halloween Candy Glow Cube at Sunshine Tree Terrance and Zero Popcorn Bucket, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), will only be available at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will thrill and delight the Magic Kingdom on select nights from August 12 to October 31. Tickets are already sold out for Halloween night, so grab your tickets for this spooky after-hours event!

What Disney treat are you most excited to try?