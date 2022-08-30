More Dates For Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Sell Out

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has returned to Magic Kingdom this Halloween season after being temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will once again be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight.

It is clear that fans are ecstatic to see Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party return to Magic Kingdom as nearly half the dates are now sold out.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are on sale now, but select nights are already sold out. Below, find a list of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party nights that are sold out:

August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 October: 2, 11, 30, 31

Meaning the following dates are the only dates available at this time:

September : 29

: 29 October: 4, 6, 7, 10, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28

If you want to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we recommend purchasing tickets in advance as the party is in high demand for its return this year. You can purchase tickets by visiting the official Walt Disney World website. Ticket prices range from $109 – $199.

If you have never attended Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you are in for ghoulish delight. From seeing the Headless Horseman ride down Main Street, U.S.A. to going trick-or-treating around Magic Kingdom, Guests will experience a Halloween party like no other.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

As a part of this limited-capacity event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party attendees will encounter event-exclusive entertainment, notorious Disney villains, frightfully delicious menu items and more! Here’s some of what’s in store:

The Headless Horseman will ride his ghostly steed down Main Street, U.S.A. as a prelude to “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” which features floats filled with Disney Characters dressed in their Halloween best, Disney villains and the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers.

What’s Halloween without candy? During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, guests can go trick-or-treating for M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS, and other Halloween favorites at locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. And new this year, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

Join the Sanderson Sisters during the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion.

Celebrate the season alongside favorite Disney characters as they take over the park for their favorite party of the year.

Overlays themed for the occasion will return to several popular Magic Kingdom attractions: Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Caribbean and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

The Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This can’t-miss nighttime extravaganza features projections, special effects and lighting mixed with fireworks, music and Disney characters.

Discover sweet and savory menu items inspired by fall flavors and the Halloween season.

NEW! In honor of the 50th Anniversary celebration, we’re adding even more fun to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year in the form of event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities. And in addition to the reusable trick-or-treating tote bag, guests will also receive a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.

