After 3 Years Hiatus, Headless Horseman Officially Returns to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary

in Walt Disney World

Credit: Disney

Last year, Disney World was unable to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party due to the ongoing pandemic. To replace the fan-favorite party, Walt Disney World Resort brought Guests a brand-new Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom called Disney After Hours BOO BASH.

The good news is that this year, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has returned to Magic Kingdom this Halloween season, which has fans ecstatic.

And the even better news is that the beloved Headless Horseman has officially returned after three years!

Credit: Disney

On select nights from August 12-October 31, 2022, Guests will be able to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party after normal Park hours, beginning at 7 p.m. to midnight.

Although the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party was on August 12, due to unexpected weather and severe storms, the Headless Horseman could not ride down Main Street, U.S.A.

But last night, Mother Nature decided to be in Guest’s favor and allowed the iconic Headless Horseman to ride and kick off the Boo To You Parade for the first time since November 2019.

Credit: Disney

Scott Gustin caught the moment on video and shared it to Twitter, writing:

The Headless Horseman rides again during MNSSHP tonight. First time since 2019.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are on sale now, but select nights are already sold out.

Ticket prices range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows:

  • August: 19, 23, 26, 30
  • September: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30
  • October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31

The following dates are sold out:

  • August: 19, 23, 26
  • September: 2, 5, 20
  • October: 31
Credit: Disney

Are you happy to see the Headless Horseman return to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? Let us know in the comments below.

