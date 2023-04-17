Disney World Celebrates Halloween in April: Food Gudie

It’s April at Walt Disney World, and you know what that means… Halloween! Right?

You may be surprised to hear that Walt Disney World has seemingly started spooky season right after Easter, but don’t worry, they don’t have the calendar wrong. Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating Halfway to Halloween – after all, there’s so much to do, and it’s only 197 days away! Disney launched their campaign today, announcing that a majority of it would be centered around The Haunted Mansion and the upcoming Disney film of the same name, which is slated to be released on July 28, 2023.

To kick off the festivities, Disney is releasing some extremely limited-time Halfway to Halloween-themed treats throughout their parks and resorts. We mean REALLY limited-time, as you’ll only be able to get these treats from April 20-23! Make sure to stop by the Parks for these spooky selections.

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The Whoopie Monster: Spiced apple whoopie pie with marshmallow buttercream and caramel

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Madame Leota Chocolate Cake: Mini Devil’s Food Cake filled with dark chocolate ganache topped with chocolate glaze and marshmallow webs

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Jack O’ Lantern Mickey Cake Pop: Jumbo pumpkin-spiced yellow cake pop enrobed in orange-colored white chocolate

Jumbo pumpkin-spiced yellow cake pop enrobed in orange-colored white chocolate Bewitching Minnie Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate cream sandwich cookies for ears, an edible witch hat, and Halloween sprinkles

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Kakamora DOLE Whip Waffle Bowl: DOLE Whip served in a waffle bowl with Moana-inspired white chocolate and milk chocolate-covered pretzel sticks

Disney Springs

Gideon’s Bakehouse

Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cakes: This hauntingly delicious gourmet treat features a layer of the softest spice cake topped with pumpkin cheesecake and dipped in high-quality dark chocolate (Limit two per person; available while supplies last)

This hauntingly delicious gourmet treat features a layer of the softest spice cake topped with pumpkin cheesecake and dipped in high-quality dark chocolate (Limit two per person; available while supplies last) Gideon’s Trading Card Series: Be on the lookout for free trading cards hidden at the bottom of every medium and large cookie box! You will also get a free Halfway to Halloween Promo Card with purchase for your collection during the event.

Be on the lookout for free trading cards hidden at the bottom of every medium and large cookie box! You will also get a free Halfway to Halloween Promo Card with purchase for your collection during the event. Barnabas Mephistophelittle Merchandise: Don’t forget to check out new merchandise featuring Gideon’s Halfway to Halloween Ambassador, Barnabas Mephistophelittle, including a collector’s pin and temporary tattoo!

Marketplace Snacks

Jack Skellington Bubble Waffle Sundae: Chocolate soft-serve, marshmallow fluff, hot fudge, orange sprinkles, chocolate shavings, chocolate pocky sticks, and a chocolate Jack Skellington garnish

B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co.

Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper (Available while supplies last.)

Magic Kingdom Park

Columbia Harbour House