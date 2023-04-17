Celebrate Spooky Season Early At Disney With Halfway to Halloween

For those who make their whole personality about Halloween, you’re in for quite the treat. Halfway to Halloween starts this week at the Disney Parks, where Disney brings out the spooky yummies and haunting announcements.

While it may feel too early to celebrate, Disney starts the countdown to the Halloween season as soon as spring begins with their special Halfway to Halloween prescience. Throughout the week, fans can expect Disney to make fun announcements regarding this year’s Halloween events, such as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates and the return of Oogie Boogie Bash.

For Guests visiting a Disney Park, there will be limited-time specialty food and beverage at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. A complete foodie guide will be available on Inside The Magic, so stay tuned.

Disney also hinted that some Haunted Mansion movie news might be coming up, as they instructed the fans to watch the latest trailer to kick off the celebration. Perhaps another trailer will drop, as we are reaching the release date of July 28 pretty soon. Or maybe there might be some changes coming to the ride.

Disney Cruise Line is also taking part in the Halfway to Halloween fun, with a few of their ships throwing Halloween parties that Guests would typically get to enjoy in October. For example, according to the cruise line, Disney Wish Guests sailing aboard the ship will experience stunning new decor and witness the debut of an all-new Pumpkin Tree in the Cinderella-inspired Grand Hall.

The Halfway to Halloween starts only days after Disneyland Paris officially canceled their Halloween party (and New Year’s party). So while Guests in the States will still be able to enjoy the spooky fun, our friends overseas will have to miss out. But luckily, the Park in Europe will be doing an alternative special event on October 31.

But whether you’re at home, at the Parks, or sailing with the Disney Cruise Line, Disney encourages everyone to celebrate with all things Halloween. Maybe this would be a good week to rewatch Hocus Pocus.

Are you a Halloween fanatic who celebrates all year long? Let us know in the comments.