Confirmed: Disney Park Cancels All Halloween Parties for 2023

Bad news for Halloween fans: Disneyland Paris has cut its Halloween party for 2023.

In a surprising move, Disneyland Paris has made the decision to cancel both its usual Halloween party on October 31 and its New Year’s Eve party on December 31.

Halloween has long been a festive period in Disney Parks, with the likes of Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort offering ticketed after-hours parties. Guests are treated to exclusive entertainment, rare meet-and-greets, and even free candy dotted at trick-or-treating stations around the Parks.

While Disneyland Paris typically doesn’t offer quite as many dates as its American counterparts (whose Halloween celebrations can start as early as August), in the past, it has offered multiple dates towards the end of October.

In 2022, Disney Halloween Festival attendees could enjoy access to select attractions until 2 a.m. and spot an array of Disney Villains wandering the Park.

Thankfully, Disneyland Paris hasn’t canceled the Halloween season entirely. Instead, a statement on its website promises “an enhanced Guest experience on 31 October.”

This year, Disneyland Paris will offer an enhanced guest experience on 31 October – Halloween – including extended opening hours and special moments, rather than standalone ticketed events. In addition, we are excited to welcome you during Disney’s Halloween Festival from 1 October to 5 November 2023, with a thrilling Halloween atmosphere that is sure to be a celebration to die… laughing! For those who can’t make it on Halloween itself, the Park will also be decked out with spooktacular decor from 1 October to 5 November 2023.

Disneyland Paris promises a similar alternative for New Year’s Eve, again extending its opening hours on December 31 and immersing the Resort in the holiday spirit from November 11, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Disney is yet to make any official announcements about Oogie Boogie Bash in Disneyland or Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. However, Disneyland’s website does promise that Oogie Boogie is set to return for “select nights in fall 2023,” while Disney World asks Guests to “check back for information” later in the year, which neither is following in Paris’ footsteps.

Considering all the TLC Disneyland Paris is receiving at the moment, we’re sure this year’s “enhanced Guest experience” for Halloween will be just as spectacular as the regular party. Watch this spooky space for more updates.