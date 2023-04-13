First Look at “Regal” Makeover of Iconic Disney Hotel

Ever wanted to live like royalty? Thanks to the ongoing transformation of Disneyland Hotel, you can soon spend your entire vacation getting the princess treatment.

As the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Disneyland Paris draws to a close, the Resort officially enters its “Grand Finale” – which comes with its own fair share of exciting announcements for both its Parks and hotels.

Disney just dropped several magical bombshells, from a new Pixar musical to new characters and stories on Star Tours. The biggest, however, is a glimpse at something the Resort has been working on for a while: the renovation of Disneyland Hotel.

Closed since 2020, Disney previously revealed that the Disneyland Hotel is undergoing a princess-themed makeover. Now we’ve received our first look at what’s going on behind the scenes – and let’s just say, it looks pretty regal.

Concept art shows Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog (2009) meeting with Guests in the hotel lobby and hotel room artwork inspired by Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

These aren’t the only princesses whose hallmarks Guests can expect to spot around the Hotel. A statement from Disneyland Paris suggests that modern and classic Disney Princesses alike will be reflected throughout.

When it reopens in 2024, Disneyland Hotel will be the very first Disney hotel to take guests on a majestic journey celebrating Disney royalty. This ultimate experience, unique to Disneyland Paris, invites guests to discover the most iconic royal histories and characters from Disney classics, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Princess and the Frog, to recent hits like Frozen, Moana and Raya and the Last Dragon, allowing each Guest to be part of their favorite royal stories, to better write their own.

It’s not just the aesthetic that’s changing. Disney has said that “customers will be immersed in a regal atmosphere” while experiencing the “gastronomic delights of themed restaurants, the bar and lounges.” That means big changes for the two restaurants that call Disneyland Hotel home: California Grill and Inventions. The former is set to receive a Beauty and the Beast (1991) makeover, complete with an Enchanted Rose per table, while concept art suggests Inventions will feature portraits of multiple royal characters.

Guests can also expect transformations from the hotel’s 496 rooms, with earlier concept art showcasing examples tastefully inspired by Frozen (2013) and Cinderella (1950).

While Disneyland Hotel has always been the most upscale of Disneyland Paris’ properties, it’s aiming for a new level of luxury with its latest iteration. Walt Disney Imagineering aims to combine “the Disney royal histories” with “European royal monuments” to create something never experienced at a Disney Resort – and for a company that thrives on innovation, that’s saying something.

Disneyland Hotel reopens at Disneyland Paris in 2024.