Disneyland Hotel Reveals All-New Luxury Look

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris Resort is undergoing some massive changes, which included a lot of demolition and construction.

For Guests who are privy to sleeping at one of the 25+ Walt Disney World Resorts on their magical vacation, it is always a known fact that staying at a new Resort that you have never explored before is almost as fun as entering Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Each Disney Resort is themed in its own right, giving Guests so much to explore when they visit.

That is why getting the chance to visit a Disney Park that is not your “home” Park, the Park you frequent most often, is so exciting. At Disneyland Paris, although there are not quite 25+ hotels to choose from there are a handful of stunning unique options. You can stay at the newly reopened Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, and of course, Disneyland Hotel.

Disneyland Hotel is the flagship Resort at Disneyland Pairs, giving Guests a similar vibe to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort in Orlando. The Resort is luxurious and magical and is currently undergoing a massive refurbishment.

At Disneyland Paris Resort, the Disneyland Hotel is one that Guests cannot get enough of. It is the flagship Resort of the Disney Paris Resort, and is currently receiving some upgrades described by Disney as:

A royal renovation

The Disneyland Hotel will be transformed into a fairy tale kingdom fit for our beloved Disney Princesses and Princes. From classics like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, to more recent hits like Frozen and Tangled. Expect refined, storytelling décor and magical touches that will surprise and delight the whole family, as only Disneyland Paris can do.

Recently, we even saw all of the exterior lighting on the building being replaced, to continue to add a sense of royalty to the new refurbishment.

Now, it seems that roof work is being done to the hotel.

Today, the Walt Disney Imagineering Paris teams shared the new hotel logo during the “Celebrating 30 Years of Disneyland Paris with the Imagineers” conference.

The logo clearly indicated luxury, which we are excited to see come to life!

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. Over the past few days, we have seen Disneyland Paris test this returning offering with Guests.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

At the moment, “it’s a small world”, Frontierland Playground, Les Cabane Des Robinson, La Galerie De La Belle Au Bois Dormant, Les Mystereus De Nautilus, Pirate Galleon, and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing are all closed.

