Disney Resort Dismantles Balconies, Construction Demolishes Them

When Guests visit Disneyland Paris, one of the best aspects about vacationing at the previously titled Euro Disney Park is the new choice of Resorts to stay at.

For Guests who are privy to sleeping at one of the 25+ Walt Disney World Resorts on their magical vacation, it is always a known fact that staying at a new Resort that you have never explored before is almost as fun as entering Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Each Disney Resort is themed in its own right, giving Guests so much to explore when they visit.

That is why getting the chance to visit a Disney Park that is not your “home” Park, the Park you frequent most often, is so exciting. At Disneyland Paris, although there are not quite 25+ hotels to choose from there are a handful of stunning unique options. You can stay at the newly reopened Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, and of course, Disneyland Hotel.

Disneyland Hotel is the flagship Resort at Disneyland Pairs, giving Guests a similar vibe to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort in Orlando. The Resort is luxurious and magical, and is currently undergoing a massive refurbishment.

At Disneyland Paris Resort, the Disneyland Hotel is one that Guests cannot get enough of. It is the flagship Resort of the Disney Paris Resort, and is currently receiving some upgrades described by Disney as:

A royal renovation

The Disneyland Hotel will be transformed into a fairy tale kingdom fit for our beloved Disney Princesses and Princes. From classics like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, to more recent hits like Frozen and Tangled. Expect refined, storytelling décor and magical touches that will surprise and delight the whole family, as only Disneyland Paris can do.

Now, we can see what updates have been made to the Resort. It seems that Disney is going very in-depth with this refurbishment, fully replacing balconies after tearing them off of the hotel! DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared photos of the changes.

Several Disneyland Hotel balcony railings have been removed, likely to be completely replaced. Quite an in-depth refurbishment but it deserves it!

Considering balconies also help to create the theming of the Resort through the facade, it is good to see Disney is not taking any shortcuts here. We can also see some updated paintwork.

At the Disneyland Hotel, looks like they painted the concrete base wall pink to blend it a little better until the paneling returns:

Recently, we even saw all of the exterior lighting on the building being replaced, to continue to add a sense of royalty to the new refurbishment.

More on Disneyland Paris

Before Disney World and Disneyland implemented Disney Genie, we saw Disneyland Paris lead the pack with Premier Access. Premier Access is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to pick a return time for one of the rides available in Premier Access. Each ride has its own individual cost associated with it, and can only be used to skip the line once. These costs are meant to fluctuate depending on the season and the level of business at the Park. This goes for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The only other Disney Park that offers a Premier Access system is Shanghai Disney.

Recently, we saw a price increase for the system, which now presents as:

Autopia: €7 per Guest

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €11 per Guest

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €10ths 6 per Guest

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €7 per Guest

Peter Pan’s Flight: €14 per Guest

Big Thunder Mountain: €16 per Guest

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14 per Guest

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14 per Guest

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €7 per Guest

Orbitron: €7 per Guest

Phantom Manor: €7 per Guest

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just weeks away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line. Tonight, Illuminations will finally return to Disneyland Paris, and soon we will see Sleeping Beauty Castle twinkle in the night sky with the new LED lighting package.

What do you think of the ongoing construction on Disneyland Hotel?

