RUMOR: Satanic-Themed Haunt Slated For Universal

Spring has sprung, and you know what that means… more speculation for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights!

Alright, so maybe some Halloween and haunted attraction fans get a little overzealous while speculating for Halloween Horror Nights 32, but so what if it’s six months away? In the theme park world, that’s practically nothing! Fans of Universal Orlando Resort’s premiere Halloween event spend all year waiting to find out what this spectacularly frightening event has in store for them, and the rumor mill is alive and well.

We already have one house as a definite confirmation; Chucky, based on the SyFy series of the same name and starring everyone’s favorite killer doll. This house was announced all the way back in November of 2022, right after HHN 31 finished, meaning that Chucky will likely play a big role in this year’s festivities. We’re still waiting on other announcements, which Halloween Horror Nights keeps teasing on Twitter, but we have a few speculation maps to tide us over in the meantime.

Horror Night Nightmares is one of the more popular speculation map creators, and many current rumors about Houses have originated from them. This includes the potential for original houses based on Lair of the Banshees (which started as a scare zone) and Devil Dogs (which was in the Slaughter Sinema house), a “Horrors of Blumhouse” house featuring M3gan (2022) and Insidious, and even a house based on the hit HBO television series The Last of Us.

However, another popular speculation account is Legacy, who is known for dropping very chaotic and complex hints that HHN fans will spend weeks dissecting in order to a consensus. Recently, fans cracked some hints that may lead to a decidedly Satanic-themed house for this year’s event.

The rumored house will allegedly be based on the legend of real-life musician Robert Johnson, who is widely known as the master of the blues and the first-ever rock star. He only recorded music twice in his tragically short life (he died in 1938 at age 27), so not much of his life is known outside of these recordings. Thusly, this has given rise to a lot of legends, including that he sold his soul to the devil at a local crossroads to achieve musical success.

This trope would be the basis for the house, with potential plot details being borrowed from Crossroads (1986), a film also based on the legend of Robert Johnson. This would fill in the “I” house potion on Horror Night Nightmares’ speculation map, which was previously thought to be occupied by a Stranger Things or Metallica house.

What do you think of this potential house?