The First Trailer For The Haunted Mansion Movie Is HERE

Happy haunts everywhere, rejoice – Disney is giving us our very first look at Haunted Mansion (2023).

Following the release of the first poster yesterday, Disney announced that the first teaser trailer for their new film, Haunted Mansion, would be released today. The movie is based on the beloved Disney attraction of the same name and marks the second time that the attraction’s story has been adapted into a movie, following the one starring Eddie Murphy in 2003.

IMDB describes the movie’s premise:

A single mom named Gabbie and her 9-year-old son, who are looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest, who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert, a French Quarter psychic, and a crotchety historian to help exorcise the mansion.

This afternoon, Disney dropped the trailer on Twitter.

Home is where the haunt is. Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for @HauntedMansion, appearing only in theaters July 28. pic.twitter.com/LMgQB06r7m — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 2, 2023

In this teaser trailer, we get a look at all of our main characters; Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon), who move into a stunning New Orleans mansion that Travis is (rightfully) creeped out by. Gabbie reassures him everything will be fine until he sees a horrifying bridal ghost (who we can assume to be Constance Hatchaway). Gabbie enlists the help of a priest (Owen Wilson), who also recruits a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a historian (Danny DeVito), and a paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield).

The trailer gives us a look at some frightening imagery, including windows and doors of the house disappearing, transforming ghosts, a very brief look at the Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto) and Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis), and a scene of the iconic stretching room. The film also appears to have a comedic flair, which makes sense from the cast of all-star comedians. Disney also released another poster featuring the cast.

Welcome to @HauntedMansion, materializing only in theaters July 28. pic.twitter.com/piehOD1YxL — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 2, 2023

One thing missing from the trailer was any of the Haunted Mansion’s iconic music, instead being set to Roy Orbison’s “House Without Windows.” The dissonance does provide a creepy effect, but fans are wondering if we’ll hear the iconic “Grim Grinning Ghosts” or any of the other famous music featured in the ride.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is set to be released only in theaters on July 28, 2023, after being moved up from August.

What do you think of the new trailer?