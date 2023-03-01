NEW Haunted Mansion Movie Poster Released

Haunted Mansion fans rejoice because we’re getting our first look at the upcoming film adaptation very soon.

The Haunted Mansion is one of the most beloved rides in the Disney canon. It has a massively popular fanbase and multiple, differing iterations at Disney Parks around the world. There has been a trend of Disney attractions getting film adaptations over the past two decades, and it arguably started with The Haunted Mansion in 2003, starring Eddie Murphy. While the original adaptation has become somewhat of a cult classic, it was received poorly by critics and many fans.

Therefore, fans couldn’t contain their excitement when a new Haunted Mansion movie was announced in 2020. Directed by Justin Simien with a screenplay by Katie Dippold, the film has an all-star cast, including Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, and Hasan Minhaj.

The movie’s premise is described by IMDB:

A single mom named Gabbie and her 9-year-old son, who are looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest, who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert, a French Quarter psychic, and a crotchety historian to help exorcise the mansion.

The film was originally slated to be released on August 11, 2023, but was recently moved up to July 28, 2023. To prepare for the upcoming film, Disney has released its first-ever poster, with a teaser trailer premiering tomorrow.

The poster appears to depict the main character’s son, standing in a twisting hallway that will look familiar to fans of the attraction. It’s invoking the endless hallway scene from the attraction, and zooming in reveals that the paintings on the wall are those that appear in both the stretching room and queue of the ride. It looks like we’ll be seeing even more iconic ride moments in the new Haunted Mansion movie.

Be sure to keep an eye on Inside the Magic for a look at the teaser tomorrow!