in Walt Disney World

BREAKING: Disney World Resumes Sales of Annual Passes

Disney World passes are back on sale this morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Credit: Disney

Annual Passes Were Halted Last Night

We were among the first theme Park news outlet to cover the breaking story of Disney halting the sales of its Annual Passes indefinitely.

The first one to report on the news was Spruce Tribune, a digital magazine that broke the news that Walt Disney World has halted their sales of Annual Passes until an unmentioned time.

This was before we were made aware by Disney that they would be resuming the sale of its Annual Passes this morning.

Last night, Disney halted the sale of its Annual Passes at 11 p.m. due to the high influx of Guests and fans flocking to the website to try and get their Passes.

It’s been three years since anyone could purchase a Walt Disney World Annual Pass. The global COVID-19 pandemic caused theme Parks, like Disney, to shut down and slowly return to regular operation.

With things finally returning to normal, WDW is set to sell its beloved Passes again to fans worldwide.

Disney Releases Time for When Annual Passes Will Go on Sale
Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney World to Begin Selling Annual Passes This Morning

Last night, we got word from industry insider Scott Gustin on Twitter that Annual Passes are back on sale this morning. Here’s when:

Annual Passes will go back on sale at 7:15 a.m. (April 21, today)

Digital journalist Ashley Carter also confirmed this news last night:

So those who were not able to grab their Annual Passes yesterday can resume getting their Passes this morning through the entire day (if the site does not crash again due to technical difficulties).

Yesterday the official Disney World website did crash several times, and Guests and fans were waiting in long queues to get their Passes.

If you’re up early, this will be good news before you start work or while at your desk.

If you’re reading this later in the day, what are you waiting for?! Get that Annual Pass before Disney stops selling them again!

