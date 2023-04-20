Some Walt Disney World Resort fans are rejoicing this morning. Others aren’t.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park (temporarily closed) and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park— as well as the Disney Springs shopping and dining district.

Because there is so much to do when visiting Walt Disney World Resort, it should come as no surprise that many Disney Park fans want to arrive as early as possible, stay as late as they possibly can, and then do it all over again as soon as they get the chance.

For almost two years, many Disney World Guests have been asking the same exact question: When will Annual Passes return? Well, they got their answer a few weeks ago when Disney announced that Annual Passes would be returning today, on Thursday, April 20.

The Annual Pass queue opened up right around 6:45 a.m. E.T. this morning, and fans were tossed to the mercy of Disney’s queue as to how they would wait in line. Some were able to grab their Annual Passes in just a matter of minutes. Others waited hours just for a chance to purchase the passes.

As a matter of fact, many Disney Park fans waited more than five hours and still ended up having to call to get their passes after the website experienced downtime and even temporarily paused sales for a short time, which led to many having to get out of the queue and get back in.

With the queue back up, at least for the time being, Guests are starting out with an estimated wait time of “more than an hour” in hopes to still be able to get an Annual Pass before sales are halted. Disney has not given any information on how many passes are available or when (or if) they will sell out.

If you’re wanting a Disney World Annual Pass, here’s a look at the updated prices:

Incredi-Pass: $1,399.00

Sorcerer: $969.00

Pirate: $749.00

Pixie: $399.00

Just so you know, the Incredi-Pass is the only Annual Pass available for out-of-staters to purchase. The Disney Sorcerer Pass is available to Florida residents and DVC Members. The other two passes, the Disney Pirate Pass and the Disney Pixie Pass, are only available to Florida residents.

