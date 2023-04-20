Disney World Creates New Restrictions, Mandatory For ALL Guests

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort soon, you need to know about the latest changes happening soon.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are all home to many iconic attractions and beloved entertainment offerings that bring in Disney World Guests from far and wide. Though “The Most Magical Place on Earth” brings plenty of amazing memories for families, it can also be a stressful time for many.

Over the course of the last few years, Inside the Magic has covered stories of families brawling in the shadow of Cinderella Castle, arrests happening on Main Street, U.S.A., and Vloggers who have gotten into confrontations with other Disney Park Guests as they attempt to film their videos for social media platforms. Because Guest behavior has seemingly gotten worse, it would make sense for Disney to review its rules and restrictions as a way to ensure that everyone is safe and having a magical time on their visits.

This isn’t just for the Disney Parks, but for Disney Resort Guests, as well.

Recently, a new sign was posted at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, where we can see that there is a new warning in place for Guests likely coming back from the Parks. The sign reminds Guests that quiet hours are “between 11:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.”

“Hey there, Musicians! We hope that you are enjoying your stay! Please remember that quiet hours are between 11:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.,” the signs read.

If you’ve ever stayed at an All-Star Resort, whether it be Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, or Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, you know that there are times when Guests can be rather noisy. The walls aren’t necessarily as thick as some would like, and though they are a great option for the budget-conscious, there are times when disruptive Guests can ruin a night of sleep for others. These rules are in place to keep that from happening.

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort pays homage to some of the world’s most popular music genres, including country, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, calypso, and Broadway-style show tunes. Large-sized, music-inspired icons outside and subtle song-and-dance surprises inside provide a harmonious setting for music lovers of all ages.

One other rule that Disney has been slowly putting in place is the ban on cellphone usage while on attractions. New signs have begun to appear on many popular attractions, including Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, banning the usage of cellphones while experiencing the attractions.

What do you think of these new restrictions at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!