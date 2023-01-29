Group Sneaks Into Disney World With Malicious Plans, Caught By Police

The latest arrest to happen at Walt Disney World Resort involved a group who snuck into Magic Kingdom with malicious intent.

Over the last year, Inside the Magic has covered several arrests to occur at Walt Disney World Resort. Many times, arrests are made when Disney World Guests get into altercations that turn violent, such as a brawl that took place just out of the shadows in Cinderella Castle this past summer. Others involve situations between Disney Park Guests and Disney Cast Members that go over the line.

This past summer, a man on the run from the law was recognized by a federal officer who was on vacation at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. He was subsequently tracked down and arrested just outside of the Disney Park.

Now, another arrest report has come in, this time involving a man who was already trespassed from Walt Disney World Resort in the past.

Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with third-degree grand theft and trespass on November 27, 2022. The man had been previously trespassed from Walt Disney World Resort and snuck back into Magic Kingdom Park without tickets with plans to steal more items.

After sneaking into the Park, he was later found with a bag containing three phones, a SIM card key, two large portable chargers, and a silver faraday bag that blocks phone signals, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The report indicated that two of the phones were put into Airplane mode.

When confronted by police, Diaz denied any wrongdoing.

In addition to Alfonso Diaz, three others– Elvia Johanna Palaciasoviedo, Carlos Eucevio Albarracin, and Mathew Salamanca– were all charged with misdemeanor trespass charges. All of their case statuses are listed as “pending” currently.

“I was informed by Magic Kingdom Security Managers that prior suspected pick-pocketers had snuck into the park without park tickets and were possibly subjects of prior trespass warnings,” the report said.

It is unclear if the stolen items were able to be returned to their owners.

The arrest reports indicate that the group did not have tickets to Magic Kingdom, and video surveillance showed them walking past the touchpoints at the gate.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on these investigations.