Fugitive On the Run Arrested at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” but one fugitive might have felt as if he was cursed due to some unforeseen bad luck.

Quashon Burton, 31, had been on the run from the law since November of 2021 for allegedly stealing around $150,000 of federal COVID loan money. When officers went to his home in Brooklyn, he was not there and his mother informed them that he “would not be self-surrendering.”

After nearly a year, Burton was down at Walt Disney World Resort when he was met with what might seem to be unimaginable luck. One of the Guests who just so happen to be visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom was Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre, who had been working the case. Andre spotted Burton, recognizing the fugitive by a distinctive “H” tattoo on his neck.

Andre alerted the Orange County Sheriff’s Department that Burton was in the Disney Park and he was shortly arrested just outside the theme park waiting at a bus stop with two family members.

“I advised Quashon that I needed to speak with him about the possible suspicious activity he was involved in, and he questioned why he needed to provide his identification,” the deputy’s report says. “Later, I advised him he was the subject of a warrant, and when I attempted to secure him, he began tensing up and bracing his arms. I informed him multiple times to place his hands behind his back, but he refused.”

The report says that the deputy took Burton to the ground and that he was charged with resisting an officer without violence. Federal documents also state that Burton was visiting Walt Disney World under a fake name and that he refused to acknowledge his true identity, even after fingerprints proved he was, indeed, Quashon Burton.

On October 27, a detention hearing in the Middle District of Florida ruled that Burton could be released as long as he underwent pretrial supervision in New York and was subject to GPS monitoring, but New York federal prosecutors opposed the decision, calling Burton “an extreme flight risk.”

On Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan from the Southern District of New York ruled that Burton should not be freed on bail ahead of his trial.

This isn’t the first reported arrest in the last few months at Walt Disney World Resort. Just recently, a report was released about a man who snuck himself and his child into Magic Kingdom by pretending to not speak English. He then was arrested on battery charges after shoving two separate Disney Cast Members.