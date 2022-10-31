Man Sneaks Into Magic Kingdom By Pretending Not to Speak English

Magic Kingdom is home to Cinderella Castle, many iconic Disney Park attractions, and much more.

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” and it should come as no surprise that millions of Disney Park Guests make their way to the destination each and every year.

However, anyone who has made a trip to Disney World knows that admission– and much more including merchandise, snacks, apparel, and Disney Genie+ and the Lightning Lane– can cost a pretty penny when visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or EPCOT.

Recently, one man attempted to bypass paying standard admission by pretending to not speak English.

According to court records, Baica Crisan was arrested back in August for two counts of battery. According to the report, Crisan and his child passed through the turnstile at Magic Kingdom without showing a Park Pass. A Disney security manager attempted to stop Crisan and asked him to either explain himself or show his ticket. Instead, he pushed the manager’s left shoulder and kept going.

A Disney “investigator” followed the 38-year-old man down Main Street, U.S.A., and tried to intervene, but was once again pushed out the way. Neither of the Disney Cast Members were injured and explained that Crisan acted as if he did not know how to speak English.

After being arrested, it was later revealed that Crisan “had good command of the English language,” according to the report.

An Orange County Deputy shared that video surveillance confirmed the story given by Disney Cast Members.

“Crisan walking through the front entrance with one child without using ticket media of any kind and not paying for admission. The cost of admission for both would have been $210,” the report said.

This isn’t the first time that a Guest has attempted to sneak into a Disney Park, but surveillance cameras are all around Walt Disney World Resort, and this never works.

