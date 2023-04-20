Disney Guests Share Neglected Resort Perk

in Walt Disney World

Yellow, red, and green skyliner gondolas sail with Disney's Hollywood Studios in the far distance.

Credit: Disney

When planning a trip to Walt Disney World, one of the key components is deciding where to stay. Many Guests are often focused more on a place to lay their head and how much it truly benefits them during their visit. That monorail might look like a sweet ride, but the Disney Skyliner is the one that has more perks.

grand floridian resort walt disney world
Credit: Disney

Location is important, but if Disney Park Guests are truly wanting to make the most out of their vacation, they really need to think about where they’re going to be calling home in the next few days. Planning like this has caused many visitors to overlook one of the biggest benefits out of all of the Disney Resorts.

Why the Skyliner?

disney skyliner
Credit: Disney

All of Disney’s resorts come with complimentary transportation to and from parks, most famously the monorail that runs through places like the Grand Floridian, the Contemporary, and Disney’s Polynesian Resort. That’s fine for those wanting instant access to the Magic Kingdom, but only some have that kind of budget. Fortunately, the Moderate and Value resorts have their own exclusive transport system.

Pop Century, Art of Animation, Riviera, and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort all have access to the Skyliner to take them to EPCOT and Hollywood studios, but to say most Guests want to be closer to the Magic Kingdom wouldn’t be untrue. However, Guests who choose to fly “Han Solo” know the perks of this highway in the sky.

Guests Share Resort Perks

disney art of animation
Credit: @eartoearmagic

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked what the best resort for a solo trip, and a consensus of replies had one thing in common, immediate access to Disney’s Skyliner. Many Guests agree that the Value and Moderate resorts are truly the best fits thanks to this often overlooked feature.

u/Bigbadbrindledog writes,

“If you like Hollywood and Epcot then being on the skyliner is primo. Pop is great or AoA Little Mermaid rooms if you like the heavy Disney theming of All Stars. Caribbean Beach would also be an option.”

And u/chrisak adds,

“The Skyliner is great for getting around solo. Pop is a good choice for that or Caribbean Beach Resort. CBR you can relax in a hammock, cozy up to the bar, watch the Epcot fireworks from the beach, a Joffrey’s kiosk by the Skyliner for a morning fix.”

popcentury
Credit: Disney

Pop Century seems to be the crowd favorite, and understandably so. It does feature all the magic of Disney and the characters with a slightly more upscale vibe compared to the All-Star Resorts.

u/Bookieslove23 says it plainly when they write,

“I just stayed at Pop for a solo trip. 10/10 recommend I loved it. I just love the access to the skyliner too. Pop was such a fun resort in my opinion…”

The All-Star hotels might be the best for your buck and the Deluxe Resorts might be the height of Disney luxury, but staying at the Skyliner hotels is the near-perfect marriage of comfort and accessibility. In the end, it all depends on who the trip is for. That being said, these Guests prove that a party of one is still a party.

Have you stayed at a Skyliner resort? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!

