Disney Park Officially Hits Lowest Wait Times in a Year

Like popcorn, Mickey ears, and aching feet, crowds are just another part of a Walt Disney World vacation.

Every Disney regular understands the small joy of opening My Disney Experience and realizing that your go-to ride has a 15-minute wait time, racing into the Park early to beat the crowds to Space Mountain, or entering Animal Kingdom and spotting a line under two hours for Flight of Passage.

These moments are rare – but surprisingly common in the past few days at Walt Disney World.

According to Thrill Data – which live tracks the wait times at both Disneyland and Disney World, as well as select other theme parks – wait times hit their lowest in six months on Sunday, April 16.

Wait times today at #WaltDisneyWorld (black line) are their lowest in the past six monthshttps://t.co/B3n9Yyl2YL pic.twitter.com/dp1ZP0tU8n — Thrill Data (@ThrillData) April 16, 2023

Disney’s Hollywood Studios was officially the biggest ghost town on property. Wait times at the Park ranked as the lowest in a year – which, to put it into perspective, means they were even lower than the days of Hurricane Ian.

At some points in the day, Thrill Data puts Rise of the Resistance’s wait time at just 20 minutes. So, just a little bit lower than the average listed on the site of 106 minutes.

The Parks were always expected to empty out once the Spring Break and Easter crowds dissipated. That’s why Disney lowered the cost of Genie+ back down from its record-high of $35, now pricing it at $20 per person.

However, this is a shockingly low turnout – and is very visible for the lucky Guests in the Parks. Pictures emerging from the Parks on Sunday evening showed a near-abandoned Hollywood Studios.

With reports of poor weather in the Orlando area, it sounds like Disney World wasn’t the most pleasant place to be at the time. But then again, for a 20-minute wait to hop on Ride of the Resistance, we’d brave all the rain in the world.