Disney Parks Exposed After Fans Reveal Never-Before-Seen Content

in Walt Disney World

Disney Parks Exposed as Fans Reveal Ride Evacuations

Credit: Inside The Magic

Are these Disney Parks exposed?

There’s nothing like riding your favorite attraction at Disney World or any other Disney Park around the globe. But have you ever been stuck on a ride to the point you’re evacuated from the attraction?

Suppose you answered yes; you know how awesome or spooky it is to walk through the attraction. It’s behind-the-scenes access to Disney!

Also, if you can record your evacuation experience, you’re revealing some pretty incredible secrets about Disney for others to enjoy.

Now, revealing these secrets is not a bad thing. It’s cool to view attractions from a different point of view, like a ride evacuation. I mean, wouldn’t you want the chance to walk through your favorite Disney ride?

TRON loading area lights up blue at Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

What’s Been Going On With Disney Lately?

The Walt Disney Company has been pretty busy over the last few months.

Disneyland Paris finally broke the $2.5 billion threshold after some hard times following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney World opened a new roller coaster inside Magic Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and its own TRON retail experience.

Tokyo Disneyland had massive crowds during its Easter break just a few weeks back.

Disney and Cast Member Unions reached a new deal for higher pay for Disney employees.

Bob Iger was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Credit: Disney World

Although, sadly to say not all news is good. Disney announced they would lay off thousands of employees before the summer break.

Still, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, did mention that he would be investing $17 billion alone for a better Disney World in the present and future.

But besides all of this news from Disney, their rides continue to break down despite refurbishments. However, this is a normal thing for major theme Parks.

Some pretty good stories have risen from a recent Twitter thread where Disney fans have posted videos and photos from recent Disney attraction evacuations.

Disney Parks Exposed After Fans Post Evac Stories with Pictures and Videos

In a recent Twitter post by Parkeology (@Parkeology on Twitter), they said that depending on your outlook on a theme Park ride evacuation, it could take me magical or a living nightmare.

Check out the post below:

Asking for others to join in, Disney fans didn’t take long to pour in and share their evac story with videos and pictures.

Here’s a pretty cool story about an individual who got to evacuate from Splash Mountain before its ultimate closure:

Below you can read about another Guests story of having to exit the classic and iconic Indiana Jones ride:

Another Disney fan got some pretty exclusive photos after getting stuck on WDW’s Tower of Terror and shares his story of getting to evacuate and stay within the Haunted Mansion without having to leave immediately.

These are some pretty secretive reveals for Disney fans who’ve never had the exciting (or nightmarish) thrill of getting stuck on a ride and having an excellent evac story to tell.

