Astonishing Video Exposes Immense Crowds at Disneyland Park

With Spring break hitting the country this week and next, theme parks will be overcrowded. But it seems that the United States isn’t the only place experiencing overcrowded theme Parks. A recent video surfaced showcasing the massive crowds at Tokyo Disneyland. I have never seen crowds like this.

Have you ever heard of Disneyland in Tokyo? If not, let me fill you in briefly before getting into the insane video.

Related: Visiting Tokyo Disneyland May Soon Become More Complicated for Thousands of Guests

Tokyo Disneyland Explained

Tokyo Disneyland opened its doors in 1983, nearly 40 years ago. The theme Park is located at the Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, right outside Tokyo.

You can enjoy seven different themed areas:

World Bazaar

Adventureland

Westernland

Fantasyland

Tomorrowland

Critter Country

Toontown

In the last four years, Tokyo Disneyland has been the most visited theme Park in Japan, and the third-most theme Park in the world, just behind Magic Kingdom at Disney World and Disneyland Park in California.

Tokyo Disneyland is celebrating its 40th anniversary starting April 15, 2023.

Related: American Parks Shamed By Tokyo Disney

Tokyo Disneyland’s Busy Season

Like any other theme Park, there’s an off-season and a busy season. For Tokyo Disneyland, their busy season tends to be around Spring, when Japan celebrates its holiday, Golden Week, which falls in the first two weeks of April.

Spring break and Golden Week tend to draw massive amounts of people to their Parks from all over Japan. They also celebrate Easter along with their 40th celebration happening in a week.

With that being said, a video surfaced on social media recently demonstrating these Spring and Golden Week break crowds. Again, I’ve never seen groups like this. Let’s get into it.

Related: International Travelers Can Visit Tokyo Disney Resort Once More as Japan Officially Opens Its Borders

Video Showcases Insanely Massive Crowds at Tokyo Disneyland

Recently on Twitter, mh (@itshazmi) posted a TikTok video they recorded of crowds entering one of the Disneyland Parks. Check out the 8-second clip below:

This entry line is pretty normal in japan's theme parks ; universal studios, disneysea, disneyland … 😫 pic.twitter.com/BtzfqkvS7n — mh (@itshazmi) April 7, 2023

The Twitter user was on the Disneyland monorail when they recorded the insane video. As they pulled into DisneySea, they took out their phone and recorded the quick clip.

Not much more was said in the video or post other than this being the norm for theme Parks in Japan.

What do you think of the video above? Aren’t those crowds massive? Have you seen bigger groups than this for a Disney Resort Park? Let us know in the comments below.