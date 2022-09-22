With Japan officially opening its borders, international fans can visit Tokyo Disney Resort once more!

After years of battling the ongoing COVID pandemic, Japan has officially opened its borders to welcome international travelers into the country once more, allowing Disney fans to enjoy the magic of Tokyo Disney Resort and all the fun that Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea offer them.

Earlier this year, the Japanese government updated its travel policies, making it easier for international travelers to visit the country by modifying some requirements to enter it. With Japanese borders inching closer to a full reopening, it was only a matter of time until an official announcement was made.

The Japan Times reports that Japan will allow visa-free, independent tourism and completely remove the previously established daily arrival cap starting on October 11. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the long-awaited announcement during a recent visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

The government lifting previous restrictions — including the requirement to book flights and hotels through registered travel agencies — will prove beneficial for Japan, as those measures were unpopular with many international tourists seeking more freedom during their trips.

Travelers must be vaccinated with at least three doses or submit a negative COVID-19 test result ahead of their trip, Kyodo News reported, citing government sources.

In addition, the government will launch a nationwide travel discount program that had previously been shelved due to the spread of COVID-19 infections. “I hope many people will utilize it. I want to support the travel, entertainment and other industries that have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic,” Kishida said at a news conference.

The nationwide domestic travel program will offer discounts for travel, entry to theme parks, sporting events, and concerts, and is also set to start on October 11. Travelers with three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or who submit a negative test result will be eligible for the discounts, according to a report.

The official reopening of Japanese borders will surely be welcomed by the country’s tourism industry, which has been severely impacted by the pandemic, and for travelers who will once again be able to visit the nation and enjoy all the wonders it offers.

Tokyo Disney Resort recently announced the beginning of the Park’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, with an all-new parade, unique decorations, merchandise and dining offerings, and even exclusive hotel deals at the Resort. Though these celebrations are scheduled to start on April 15, 2023, having the chance to visit Tokyo Disney Resort once again is undoubtedly great news for many international fans.

Have you ever visited Tokyo Disney Resort? Tell us about it in the comments below!