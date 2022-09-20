Disney Park Gearing Up For Another Year of Celebrations

Disney is gearing up for another year of exciting celebrations, with an all-new parade and many fun offerings coming to this Disney Park.

2022 has been a year full of celebrations for The Walt Disney Company, with Walt Disney World celebrating its 50th anniversary and Disneyland Paris celebrating its 30th, and the preparations for the upcoming centennial of The Walt Disney Company; fans have experienced so much magic when visiting Disney Parks worldwide this year. And more magic is still to come as another Disney Park is gearing up for a colorful celebration.

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) recently shared the first announcements to celebrate Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th anniversary with a colorful poster with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale, Duffy, and other fan-favorite Disney characters in their brightly colored celebration costumes, ready to begin the party on April 15, 2023.

FIRST LOOK: We’re sharing the beginnings of what’s in store for Tokyo Disney Resort’sResort’s 40th anniversary celebration, starting on April 15, 2023, which includes a new daytime parade, “Disney Harmony in Color”! Stay tuned for more details in the coming months.

Tokyo Disneyland’s 40th anniversary celebrations will include an all-new daytime parade called “Disney Harmony in Color,” with Tinkerbell leading the parade, joined by beloved characters from Zootopia, Moana, Wreck-It Ralph, and Coco. “Disney Harmony in Color” is described by Disney as follows:

Opening the 40th anniversary at Tokyo Disneyland is the newly launched daytime parade, "Disney Harmony in Color." Themed "Into a World of Bright, Harmony," the parade features Tinkerbell at the head as the parade featuring characters from Disney's Zootopia, Moana and the Legendary Sea, Sugar Rush and Disney & Pixar movie Remember Me aboard colorful and fun floats. The parade finale will also feature Mickey Mouse and other familiar friends, inviting guests into a world of great harmony. Tokyo Disney Resort will be decorated with unique ornaments placed at the entrance of Tokyo Disneyland's Cinderella Castle, World Bazaar, and Tokyo DisneySea, giving the entire Tokyo Disney Resort a sense of celebration unique to its 40th anniversary.