Traveling to Disneyland Paris might become more complicated for international Guests starting next year.
Disneyland Paris is, to many, the most beautiful Disney Park in the world. With its own version of beloved attractions like Phantom Manor, Big Thunder Mountain, and Hyperspace Mountain, tons of characters meeting Guests of all ages, world-class entertainment offerings, and so much more, it’s not hard to see why the Parisian Park is a fan favorite.
Like its American counterparts, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris welcomes millions of Guests from all over the world every year, adding to The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to becoming a globally inclusive and diverse brand. However, traveling to Disneyland Paris might become more complicated for some international Guests starting next year.
There has recently been a lot of discussion regarding the continuity of the Eurostar train service, connecting London and Disneyland Paris with a modern route that makes the journey from the London St Pancras International Station to Marne-la-Vallée, which is moments away from Disneyland Paris, in little less than three hours.
This route was temporarily suspended due to the global COVID pandemic but resumed operations earlier this year. However, now it seems like the service will be suspended indefinitely once again.
There has been a huge online discussion saying that Eurostar made the difficult decision to stop their direct train service to Disneyland Paris throughout Summer 2023, allegedly carrying out their last service on June 5, 2023. While Eurostar trains will continue to operate normally throughout 2022, and no tickets have not yet gone on sale past the stated date, causing no problems for current customer bookings, hearing the company could cease to provide this service can be troubling for travelers.
Allegedly, this decision only applies to 2023, and the company will revisit options for the following year, 2024. Inside the Magic reached out to Eurostar for confirmation of this news, to which the company responded to keep an eye on their website for updates.
As of the publication of this article, Eurostar’s official website had not been updated with any statements regarding this significant change to the company’s service.
Eurostar’s website describes its service to Disneyland Paris as follows:
Eurostar to Disneyland® ParisTaking the train to Disneyland® Paris is the perfect way to bring the whole family closer to the magic of Disney. And our direct services take you to Disneyland® Paris by train – right up to the park’s gates in fact – in just 2 hours 49 minutes. Remember, Eurostar runs direct to the park during popular times including school holidays and bank holidays.
Eurostar to Disneyland® Paris is the most comfortable way to get to the park and to make sure the magic begins right at the start of your journey. Our trains leave London St Pancras International and whisk you all the way to Marne-la-Vallée which is moments away from the park. With plenty of legroom and space to unwind, our seats are designed for a comfier journey. Choose your own seats for free when you book and find the perfect spot with extra luggage space, tables for family and friends and baby changing areas. Also, our two-bag luggage allowance means that you’ll have plenty of space to fill up with Disney souvenirs for all the family.
When booking your tickets, of course you’ll want to know the best time to travel from London to Disneyland Paris®. The great news is that the park is open all year round, meaning you can take your pick between a short break or a longer break – we know both will be packed with magic. If you want to beat the crowds, head to the park mid-week and especially from mid-January to mid-March and from mid-April to mid-May.
More on Disneyland Paris
Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.
Will you be affected by this change? Let us know in the comments below!