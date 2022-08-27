Traveling to Disneyland Paris Might Become More Complicated For International Guests

Like its American counterparts, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris welcomes millions of Guests from all over the world every year, adding to The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to becoming a globally inclusive and diverse brand. However, traveling to Disneyland Paris might become more complicated for some international Guests starting next year.

There has recently been a lot of discussion regarding the continuity of the Eurostar train service, connecting London and Disneyland Paris with a modern route that makes the journey from the London St Pancras International Station to Marne-la-Vallée, which is moments away from Disneyland Paris, in little less than three hours.

This route was temporarily suspended due to the global COVID pandemic but resumed operations earlier this year. However, now it seems like the service will be suspended indefinitely once again.

There has been a huge online discussion saying that Eurostar made the difficult decision to stop their direct train service to Disneyland Paris throughout Summer 2023, allegedly carrying out their last service on June 5, 2023. While Eurostar trains will continue to operate normally throughout 2022, and no tickets have not yet gone on sale past the stated date, causing no problems for current customer bookings, hearing the company could cease to provide this service can be troubling for travelers.

Allegedly, this decision only applies to 2023, and the company will revisit options for the following year, 2024. Inside the Magic reached out to Eurostar for confirmation of this news, to which the company responded to keep an eye on their website for updates.

As of the publication of this article, Eurostar’s official website had not been updated with any statements regarding this significant change to the company’s service.

Eurostar’s website describes its service to Disneyland Paris as follows:

Eurostar to Disneyland® Paris Taking the train to Disneyland® Paris is the perfect way to bring the whole family closer to the magic of Disney. And our direct services take you to Disneyland® Paris by train – right up to the park’s gates in fact – in just 2 hours 49 minutes. Remember, Eurostar runs direct to the park during popular times including school holidays and bank holidays.