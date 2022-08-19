Disney Park Completely Under Water After Harsh Storms

Over the last few weeks, we have seen multiple examples of the intense amounts of rain at quite a few of the Disney Resorts, including Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney World. Due to the severe weather, several attractions were forced to close, and some Guests even had to evacuate the rides.

Recently, a few Guests found themselves in an unlucky position when the rain started – on board the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom.

We reported on the Disneyland Paris Resort getting overtaken by the intense rain, with its version of Space Moutain shitting down entirely.

Another look at the Disneyland Paris Resort after the storms was shared online thanks to Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders):

Under the ocean! Under the ocean !

As you can see, several ears of the Resort are legitimately underwater, with safety markings placed, so Guests do not slip and fall.

Hopefully, the weather clears up soon, and Guests won’t have to worry about rain or lightning while exploring the Disney Parks.

Similar to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris is currently operating on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity. Though this is Disneyland Paris and not Walt Disney Studios Park, we can assume a large chunk of these crowds are visiting to see the brand new Avengers Campus section of the Resort.

We’ve already been able to see the brand new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The ride features a brand new theme as well as a really cool Iron Man animatronic. While Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is somewhat similar to the Marvel-themed land in Disneyland Resort, there are multiple noticeable changes, especially in terms of the ride offerings. Where Anaheim’s Disney California Adventure Park repurposed The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!.

The new Avengers Campus also features a version of Anaheim’s WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure which is similar to Toy Story Midway Mania at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris recently?