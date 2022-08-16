Severe Flooding Sweeps Disney Resort, Ride Shut Down For Safety

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their family-friendly attractions, rides, and entertainment, this doesn’t mean that the Disney Parks don’t also have some thrilling experiences as well. With rides like Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Expedition Everest and Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and even Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests can get their fix of thrilling and intense attractions.

One of the more classic thrill rides in Disney would have to be Space Mountain. This is a historic coaster for not just the Disney Parks but the theme park community as a whole. Since its first opening in Orlando, Florida, at the Magic Kingdom, the ride has made its way into five Disney Resorts, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland Paris.

Currently, Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris has been rethemed to Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain. In this version, much like the version at Disneyland, Guests will experience the thrills and chills of Space Mountain while traversing through an exciting Star Wars journey.

Unfortunately, Space Mountain was forced to close recently due to the bad weather at the Resort. This was shown in a tweet from Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks), which you can see below:

[Live] The storm invaded SWHM at the moment 😱. They stopped the ride for safety reasons. ⛈ 🎥 : https://t.co/RB5825pWIT pic.twitter.com/87vfQxcSG6 — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) August 16, 2022

The Resort’s new Avengers Campus was also taken over by water, as you can see in a tweet from ED92 (@ED92):

Lots of surface water in parts of Avengers Campus 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ze7h7l8PAJ — ED92 (@ED92Magic) August 16, 2022

Hopefully, brighter days are coming, and the fun can resume!

