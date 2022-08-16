Severe Flooding Sweeps Disney Resort, Ride Shut Down For Safety

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are famous for their family-friendly attractions, rides, and entertainment, this doesn’t mean that the Disney Parks don’t also have some thrilling experiences as well. With rides like Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Expedition Everest and Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and even Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests can get their fix of thrilling and intense attractions.
Related: Disneyland Opens Magic Key Renewals, Raises Prices and Adds Blackout Dates
One of the more classic thrill rides in Disney would have to be Space Mountain. This is a historic coaster for not just the Disney Parks but the theme park community as a whole. Since its first opening in Orlando, Florida, at the Magic Kingdom, the ride has made its way into five Disney Resorts, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland Paris.
Currently, Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris has been rethemed to Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain. In this version, much like the version at Disneyland, Guests will experience the thrills and chills of Space Mountain while traversing through an exciting Star Wars journey.
Unfortunately, Space Mountain was forced to close recently due to the bad weather at the Resort. This was shown in a tweet from Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks), which you can see below:
[Live] The storm invaded SWHM at the moment . They stopped the ride for safety reasons.
[Live] The storm invaded SWHM at the moment 😱. They stopped the ride for safety reasons. ⛈
🎥 : https://t.co/RB5825pWIT pic.twitter.com/87vfQxcSG6
— Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) August 16, 2022
The Resort’s new Avengers Campus was also taken over by water, as you can see in a tweet from ED92 (@ED92):
Lots of surface water in parts of Avengers Campus
Lots of surface water in parts of Avengers Campus 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ze7h7l8PAJ
— ED92 (@ED92Magic) August 16, 2022
Hopefully, brighter days are coming, and the fun can resume!
Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Paris:
Star Wars Takes Over Space Mountain
Launch yourself into Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain for a thrilling takeover of a classic space attraction. Enlist in the Rebel Alliance and attend a briefing from Admiral Ackbar. Your mission – to pilot a reconnaissance vessel and spy on an Imperial Star Destroyer.
It’s a Trap!
To the Admiral’s despair, the Empire is expecting you, welcoming your arrival from hyperspace with open armaments. It’s down to you and your X-wing escort to blast through a swarm of deadly TIE fighters and blow up a menacing Star Destroyer. Will the Force be strong with you?
Have you been to Disneyland Paris?