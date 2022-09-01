International Guests Are One Step Closer to Visiting Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort recently loosened its mask requirements, allowing Guests to go maskless while distanced outdoors and for indoor photographs.

Today, the government of Japan announced it would also reduce COVID-19 travel restrictions for international tourists, making a trip to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea one step closer for Americans and other international travelers.

In 2020, Japan announced a limited entry policy. Visitors are no longer forced to quarantine upon arrival; they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, obtain a visa, and travel with a tour guide while visiting Japan.

Starting on September 7, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country. Additionally, though visitors will no longer need a tour guide to accompany them on vacation, international travelers are still required to book approved travel packages through a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) approved travel agent and obtain visas. The daily tourist entry limit has also been raised, though Japan hasn’t been hitting its previous cap.

Japan is currently amidst a COVID-19 Omicron BA.5 wave, according to Japan Guide. Travelers must have spent the previous 14 days in a “blue list” country before entering Japan. The following countries are on the “blue list:”

Afghanistan, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, USA, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Zambia

Visitors must adhere to basic infection prevention measures while visiting Japan, including wearing masks, regularly washing hands, and adhering to local COVID-19 guidelines. They must purchase a travel insurance plan that covers coronavirus-related medical expenses.

