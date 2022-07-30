Disney Park Proves Half the Guests Can Still Bring In Billions, Full Capacity May Never Return

The prolonged effects of the global pandemic have left a lasting impression on the theme park industry. As Disney Parks worldwide deal with lower capacity but increased spending, it’s hard to imagine if they will ever return to how they once were.

In the case of Tokyo Disney Resort, which operated at 50% capacity during their Fiscal Year Quarter 1, the lower Guest component of their business provided an increase in sales across the board for their Theme Park Segment, proving that it is likely the Resort will never return to full capacity.

Tokyo Disney Resort based in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan was Disney’s first theme park venture outside of the United States and will next year celebrate its 40th anniversary. Consisting of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, as well as multiple hotels, and the Ikspiari retail and dining destination, Tokyo Disney Resort is one of the world’s most visited theme parks.

Owned by The Oriental Land Company under license from The Walt Disney Company, the Disney Resort includes many Disney Parks favorites such as Big Thunder Mountain and Peter Pan’s Flight across lands like Adventureland, World Bazaar, Critter Country, and Tomorrowland (all in Tokyo Disneyland), and the Mediterranean Harbor, the American Waterfront, and the upcoming Fantasy Springs (all in Tokyo DisneySea).

In a newly released Fiscal Year Quarter 1 report, it can be seen that Tokyo Disney Resort increased earnings across the entire theme park division. The biggest takeaways from the report detail that elements like Attractions and Shows, Merchandise, and Food and Beverage all had an increase in sales. The Oriental Land Company state the following is the reason behind attractions and show sales increasing:

Larger proportion of high-priced tickets owing to variable pricing

Strong performance of Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Packages

Introduction of Disney Premier Access

While merchandise can be attributed to “strong sales of products related to Tokyo DisneySea 20th Anniversary”, and food and beverage being driven by “increased dining opportunities due to expanded Park operating hours [and] resumed sales of alcoholic beverages.”

The eradication of free “FastPasses” across Disney Parks and the introduction of services like Disney Premier Access have been the norm over the past year. Disneyland Paris offers a similar service to the Tokyo Disney Resort, with Disney Premier Access allowing Guests to pay to board their favorite attractions quicker. Likewise, in the United States, the arrival of Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane Selections has boosted in-Park Guest spending at places like the Walt Disney World Resort.

However, unlike the wide assortment of attractions the other Disney Parks offer with their paid-for service, at present, Tokyo Disneyland only offers Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast with Tokyo DisneySea offering Soaring: Fantastic Flight and Toy Story Mania!

These results are just another indication that Disney Parks are unlikely to move to pre-pandemic operations. As the Parks are in theory less crowded due to reduced capacity and Guests spending more once inside, it would take a drastic change for Disney to relinquish some of the measures they have installed since reopening. Tokyo’s increased earnings line up with their proposed plans to continue keeping capacity low in order to offer a “comfortable” Guest experience over the upcoming years.

Do you think Disney Parks will ever return to “normal”? Let us know in the comments down below!

The Resort has multiple official hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, and the brand-new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. Neighbor hotels include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, and Hilton Tokyo Bay.