‘Fantasmic!’ Replacement Debuting This November as Disney Reveals Details For New Spectacular

Disney’s long-awaited new night-time spectacular, Believe! Sea of Dreams will take the place of the beloved Fantasmic! show, slated to debut this November.

The Walt Disney Company in conjunction with the Oriental Land Company have decided that the time is right to update the night-time entertainment offerings — and this time, dedicated Disney Park fans will officially say goodbye to a much-loved show, Fantasmic!.

Originally announced in 2020, Believe! Sea of Dreams will last 30 minutes and promises a gorgeous and emotional experience featuring state-of-the-art projection mapping lighting up the buildings of the Mediterranean Harbor and in-park official Disney hotel, the Hotel MiraCosta at the Tokyo Disney Resort’s one-of-a-kind theme park, Tokyo DisneySea. The new show is said to commemorate the Disney Resort’s 22nd Anniversary.

The press release for the new night-time show explains:

In “Believe! Sea of Dreams,” Disney and Pixar friends remind dreamers to keep on believing and making their wishes come true. The spectacular show takes place at Mediterranean Harbor at Tokyo DisneySea, where the waters are transformed into the Sea of Dreams—a place filled with “wishing stars” that appear whenever someone makes a heartfelt wish. Transforming Mediterranean Harbor, the show features large boats gliding dynamically over the water’s surface, bright lasers and searchlights illuminating the night sky and, for the first time, images projected on the walls of Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta®. The performance space is further enhanced by the characters from Disney and Pixar films and the performances of dancers, allowing guests to feel as if they have stepped into the stories of beloved Disney friends. Guests can look forward to this brand new nighttime entertainment at Tokyo DisneySea.

The Tokyo Disney Resort’s new projection-heavy show Believe! Sea of Dreams is outlined below:

Show Title: Believe! Sea of Dreams

Venue: Mediterranean Harbor

Duration: About 30 minutes

Performances: 1 daily

Participating Characters: Peter Pan, Wendy, Aladdin,

Rapunzel, Miguel, Ariel, Moana, Elsa and others

Capital Investment: About 9.5 billion yen

The roster of characters including Peter Pan, Tangled’s Rapunzel, and Elsa definitely harks to the upcoming Fantasy Springs expansion, also slated for opening soon in 2023.

Fans are expectedly excited for any new updates considering the reduced entertainment in the Disney Parks over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have long-awaited the arrival of the new show at Tokyo DisneySea. The nighttime slot that originally housed the iconic Fantasmic!, which has been loved by fans since 2011 when it debuted at Tokyo Disney Resort, will now play Believe! Sea of Dreams from November 11, 2022.

Even at the Tokyo Disney Resort fans are obviously wary of the cost-cutting measures being taken at the Disney Parks, and we can only hope that it will be as good as Fantasmic! or even better, and that Disney Imagineering and the Oriental Land Company spare no expense here, at least — since the loss of FastPasses, new ticketing announcements and price hikes have understandably upset fans, alongside concerted efforts to breathe life back into their parks through attractive vacation packages and paid “FastPass” experiences.

We’re definitely excited to see what new energy Believe! Sea of Dreams will bring to Tokyo DisneySea the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What do you think of this new Fantasmic replacement? Share your thoughts down below in the comments!

The Tokyo Disney Resort located in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan exists as Walt Disney Company’s first-ever international Disney Park and is owned and operated by the Oriental Land Company. Located just beside the JR Maihama Station, Tokyo Disney Resort comprises two theme parks – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, connected by the Disney Resort Line monorail. The other two Disney Parks in Asia are the Hong Kong Disney Resort and the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Tokyo DisneySea is a truly unique Disney Park themed after the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.), it boasts seven themed lands, or “Ports of Call” – the Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront, Lost River Delta, Port Discovery, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, and Mysterious Island. Equally unique are DisneySea’s exclusive and one-of-a-kind attractions – Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull, the S.E.A. storyline-themed old New York-style hotel Tower of Terror: Hotel Hightower, Jules Verne-inspired 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and star attraction Journey to the Center of the Earth’ located within the Park’s icon, giant volcano Mount Prometheus. Most unique of all is the on-property official Disney Hotel (that basically redefines “on-property”) – the luxurious Hotel MiraCosta, built right into the buildings of Tokyo DisneySea’s Mediterranean Harbor itself.