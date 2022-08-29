Another Disney Resort Makes Changes to Face Mask Requirement

One international Disney Park is loosening face mask requirements during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Tokyo Disney Resort’s website, all Guests will still be required to wear masks except when outdoors or indoor situations where Guests can avoid speaking, like photoshoots. Face masks are also necessary for crowded outdoor areas such as attraction lines and fireworks viewing areas.

The following changes will take effect on September 1:

Guests are required to wear masks in general (optional for children who have not yet entered elementary school).

Masks may be removed if guests are outdoors with adequate distance from others (about 2 meters), or in cases when guests can avoid having conversations (during photo shoots, etc.) even if it is difficult to secure adequate distance from others.

Guests are requested to wear masks indoors, as well as while outdoors in crowded places, including when waiting in line, at viewing areas, etc.

Previously, Tokyo Disney Resort Guests age two and older were required to wear face masks at all times — except when adequately distanced outside in extreme heat and humidity. The new guidance makes masks optional for Guests who have not yet entered elementary school. Until September 1, the following requirements remain in place:

Guests are required to wear masks at all times inside the Parks (optional for Guests under the age of 2), except when dining. However, to prevent heat stroke during the summer season when the temperature and humidity are high, masks may be removed if Guests are outdoors with adequate distance from others.

International Guests are still barred from visiting Japan on their own. Still, they may visit Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, and the rest of Japan by booking a package tour, showing negative COVID-19 test results, and obtaining a visa – if visiting from the United States or Canada.

Inside the Magic will report any changes to Japan’s travel rules and Tokyo Disney Resort operations.

Have you ever visited Tokyo Disney Resort? How do you feel about the face mask requirement changes? Let us know in the comments below.