Dated Mask Rule Signage Still Appears at Disneyland Paris

Yesterday, on April 12, 2022, Disneyland Paris celebrated a huge milestone and officially turned 30 years old. Celebrations have been ongoing since March 6 and will continue to do so, however, a new sense of excitement flooded the Parks yesterday.

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. Over the past few days, we have seen Disneyland Paris test this returning offering with Guests.

Although there are a ton of upgrades, some things may have been left behind. Disneyland Paris Guest (@DLPGuestEN) posted a photo which shared signage reminding Guests that masks were mandatory at all times, aside from when you are eating or drinking.

Should update the signs tho. pic.twitter.com/lZyoEA9VPX — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) April 13, 2022

Of course, the sign is dated as these are the current health and safety rules and regulations at Disneyland Paris:

Wearing of a mask recommended

In line with French government guidance, face masks are no longer required at Disneyland Paris, except for collective transportation (including hotel shuttles), in which wearing a mask is still mandatory both for Guests and Cast Members. Face masks remain recommended for experiences such as our parade and nighttime spectacular ‘Disney Illuminations’. Important information: Vaccination Pass

In line with the latest French government guidance, as of Monday, March 14, Vaccine Pass and Health Pass are not required anymore to access Disneyland Paris.

The signage surely proves to create no wrong-doings for theme park Guests, however, it mat confuse some who are arriving to Disneyland Paris for the first time.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

