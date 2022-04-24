Disney Reverts Policies, Masks Now Completely Optional

After months of back-and-forth, Disney has now officially suspended all of the mask policies for Guests visiting the Resort.

After Walt Disney World removed all of its mask-wearing policies earlier this week, it seems like the Southern California Resort is following suit, dropping mask-wearing on all transportation. Disneyland’s mask policy now reads:

It is strongly recommended that Guests wear face coverings when indoors and in enclosed transportation. Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and older), regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor health settings, such as in First Aid. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas.

Disneyland dropped mask requirements for vaccinated Guests a while back but now but still required Guests to wear them on transportation. Now, the language on its website has been updated noting that Guests are now encouraged to wear masks while on transportation rather than required.

This update now essentially means that masks are entirely optional and it is now strictly up to Guests if they wish to wear them or not.

As Disney continues to face and deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Guests have had to adapt to certain changes and protocols within the Disney Parks. Mask wearing was a big point of contention and confusion for many Guests visiting the Disney Parks in the last few years. Now, remembering to pack a mask will be one less thing to worry about when preparing for a trip to either Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

