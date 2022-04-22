Bob Chapek Visits Disney Amid Struggle With Florida Government

One Disneyland Guest recently spotted “the big cheese” in the flesh, well, aside from Mickey Mouse of course.

While The Walt Disney Company has dealt with its fair share of trials, tribulations, and controversies, the firestorm surrounding it right now regarding Florida’s new bill has reached an unprecedented level, with the current CEO’s position possibly hanging in the balance.

As Disney continues to make efforts to further support the LGBTQ+ community after hurting so many in that same community just weeks ago, leadership at the company is in question or at the very least, being criticized. While the Disney Park community has been skeptical of Bob Chapek since the get-go, with new additions like Genie+ not helping, his takeover couldn’t have come at a worse time. Taking the reigns from former CEO Bob Iger in early 2020, folks could’ve settled and given Chapek the benefit of the doubt, after all, running one of the largest corporations in the entire world with a pandemic breaking out is no easy task. But recently, the shadows and legacy of previous CEOs are further looming over Chapek, with the current CEO’s future being brought into question.

Recently, one Guest met Chapek in person while visiting the Disneyland Resort. As shown in a video from Jen (@itsallaboutjen_), the Disney CEO can be seen approaching a crowd at the Disneyland Resort:

LMAOOOOOOO MY LIFE IS SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/zbhEleawkI — Jen🌙 (@Itsallaboutjen_) April 21, 2022

This public appearance comes at a very tense time for The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida as both the Senate and House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act essentially allows Walt Disney World to reside in Florida unregulated, acting as its own “government” in a way. The act involved creating a special taxing district that acts with the same authority as a county government. The legislation made the claim that landowners within the Reedy Creek Improvement District, primarily Walt Disney World, could be allowed to be solely responsible for paying the cost of providing typical municipal services like power, water, roads, fire protection etc. Local taxpayers, meaning residents of Orange and Osceola County, would not have to pay for building or maintaining those services.

What this means for The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is unknown at this time but it is important to note that it is believed that members of the special district will have a vote on the final decision.

