Gov. DeSantis Continues Fight Against Disney, “They’re Going To Pay”

The Florida Governor recently signed a bill, further intensifying the feud between Disney and the sunshine state

After Disney’s firm stance against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, tensions have been high between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company. This past week we saw both the Florida House of Representatives and the Senate pass a bill that would dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and now, Gov. DeSantis has signed the bill.

See the full announcement in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) below:

DeSantis has signed the special district bill that could impact Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. DeSantis talking about Disney: “People say… they have services and utilities. We’re going to take care of all that… don’t worry. We have everything thought out.”

DeSantis has signed the special district bill that could impact Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District. DeSantis talking about Disney: "People say… they have services and utilities. We're going to take care of all that… don't worry. We have everything thought out." pic.twitter.com/LYiQq2tbb6 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 22, 2022

Gustin continued the Twitter thread with the following:

Merely seconds before talking about the bill, DeSantis talked about Disney’s statement about the Parental Rights bill saying he’s “not comfortable with that type of agenda getting special treatment in my state.”

Merely seconds before talking about the bill, DeSantis talked about Disney's statement about the Parental Rights bill saying he's "not comfortable with that type of agenda getting special treatment in my state." — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 22, 2022

DeSantis: “Don’t let anyone tell you somehow Disney is going to get a tax cut out of this. They’re going to pay more taxes as a result of it.”

DeSantis: "Don't let anyone tell you somehow Disney is going to get a tax cut out of this. They're going to pay more taxes as a result of it." — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 22, 2022

As seen in a video recorded today, Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a bill that would dismantle Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The Reedy Creek Improvement Act essentially allows Walt Disney World to reside in Florida unregulated, acting as its own “government” in a way. The act involved creating a special taxing district that acts with the same authority as a county government.

The legislation made the claim that landowners within the Reedy Creek Improvement District, primarily Walt Disney World, could be allowed to be solely responsible for paying the cost of providing typical municipal services like power, water, roads, fire protection etc.

How do you feel about the current situation between Florida and Disney?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!