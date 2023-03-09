American Parks Shamed By Tokyo Disney

When taking a trip to any of the Disney Parks, one of the primary things to consider is where to stay. The Contemporary, the Polynesian, and even the original Disneyland Hotel are all considered the height of Disney luxury over here in the states, and that’s true to a certain extent. However, one of the international Parks has shown how much better it could really be.

When most fans think of an iconic Disney hotel, they might typically imagine Walt Disney World’s Contemporary resort or one of the other places to stay near Park property. Although the resorts definitely have much to offer, recent footage from Tokyo Disneyland has revealed how much the American Parks have been slacking off.

Chances are that most Disney fans are primarily familiar with Disneyland and Walt Disney World, possibly even Disneyland Paris. However, Asia’s Parks like Shanghai and Tokyo Disneyland are quickly showing how much better their Guest relations are with what their hotels offer them.

Inspired by 1930s Disney, the Disney Ambassador Hotel has a lot packed into a simple room. While there are plenty of fun freebies to be had at places like Walt Disney World, they don’t hold a candle to all the goodies offered at this magical resort.

In their video @kylaclairee shows just how much of an advantage the Japanese Park has over the ones here in America. While the Ambassador is giving free pajamas and toiletries to its Guests, those staying in the American counterparts typically have to pay out the nose for a bottle of water.

The American Resorts have been under some criticism recently, especially given the recent remodeling to places like the Contemporary. With reports like this coming out of the international Parks, it’s clear that some serious work needs to be done with the original Disney Parks.

Of course, that might have something to do with Disney’s limitations on their international properties, as Tokyo Disney is actually controlled by another developer. That being said, it’s not like it isn’t within Disney’s power to change. The question is, will they?

