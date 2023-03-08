Disney Offering Free Concerts, Art Classes, and More

Visiting Walt Disney World can be an unforgettable experience, but in the famous words of Rumplestiltskin, “all magic comes at a price.” Fortunately, the Florida Parks and resorts have more than a few fun freebies to keep Guests engaged and happy. With so many Guests distracted by the glamor of the theme parks, it can be easy to overlook all the fun to be had at the resorts.

The Parks themselves are unquestionably the top reason to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, no questions asked. However, both the Parks and hotels can cost thousands of dollars for a single trip. That might not be a big deal for some, but the average Disney Guest might not want to break the bank on their next adventure.

The good news for fans is they can still live like Cinderella and save like Scrooge McDuck if they hang around the Resorts. The Parks have definitely blinded guests in the past, but they’re also missing out on some incredible experiences without even buying a ticket.

Resort hopping is a growing trend amongst Disney’s fanbase, but steakhouses and spas aren’t the only advantages exploring Disney’s other properties have to offer. What’s even more surprising is how much is 100 percent free!

Jumping from resort to resort is certainly easily done, as most of them are only a monorail or Skyliner ride away, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Not only can Guests explore the other resorts, but they can enjoy things like drawing classes, elaborate gardens, and even animal encounters

Guests looking to express their creative side can take a free drawing class offered at the Art of Animation Resort’s free demonstrations from real Disney artists. This opportunity is perfect for young visitors wanting to see how their favorite characters are created, or those young at heart wanting to make a little Disney magic themselves.

Many of Disney’s resorts are also home to some gorgeous gardens and nature displays. Fort Wilderness is home to lush nature walks and fun in the great outdoors, but Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge has much more to offer in terms of wildlife. If Guests are looking for a safari on a budget, all they have to do is ask a CM for the best viewing space.

Another great option that goes under most radars is the butterfly garden at the Contemporary. Considered one of the resort’s secret treasures, the small enclosure can hold a whole swarm of butterflies amongst the gorgeous floral displays.

Of course, if Guests are looking for something in the way of live entertainment, the Disney resorts are an absolute goldmine. Along with things like live pianists and musicians in the hotel lobbies like at the Grand Floridian, Guests can attend free concerts at the resorts or at Disney Springs. Many venues, like Jellyroll’s or the Edison, even have regular floor shows with a wide variety of both performing arts.

The Disney Parks are still the main reason to go on a Disney vacation, that’s never going to change. However, Guests who feel like they need to go Park-Hopping every single day of their trip are missing out on incredible experiences at no additional cost.

What’s your favorite Disney Freebie? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below.