Prominent Magazine Lists Disney CEO as One of the ‘Most Influential People of 2023′

Despite a current and ongoing battle with the state of Florida, it seems Bob Iger has made headlines once more, but for a different reason: being named one of the most influential people of 2023 by the dominant and respected magazine TIME magazine.

Related: Disney & Cast Member Unions Reach New Deal; Higher Pay Irrefutable

Bob Iger’s History With Disney

Bob Iger and Disney have a long history, dating back to 2000 when he was named President of Disney.

Iger is an American media business executive with years of experience as he served as President of ABC between the years of 1994 and 1995.

Iger’s contract ended in 2020, and he served as executive chairman until he retired from the Walt Disney Company in 2021.

But after much-needed improvement and the downfall of Disney in the hands of Bob Chapek, at the request of Disney’s board of Directors, Iger was asked to return from his retirement following the untimely exit and dismissal of Chapek.

Related: Governor Plans to Add Taxes, Tolls for Disney

The Never-Ending Feud Between Bob Iger and Governor Ron Desantis

This political storm began in 2022 after Governor DeSantis lashed out at the Walt Disney Company and California corporate execs after the company said Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Bill” should be repealed.

A Tweet from the Walt Disney Company led to a stark reaction from the Florida Governor as Disney called out to the state Legislature to repeal the law or for the courts to strike it down.

DeSantis went on to comment and say that he thinks Disney crossed the line with their political stance. But DeSantis and Disney have been at war since Chapek was CEO. But Florida approved the law, which prohibits teachers from leading classroom lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation for kindergarten through third-grade students.

DeSantis went straight into action after company executives criticized the bill and said they would work to repeal it. Since then, it’s been an open-fire feud-storm between Disney and DeSantis.

Related: Despite Mass Layoffs, Bob Iger Wants to Spend More on Disney

Time Magazine Names Bob Iger as One of the Most Influential People of 2023

TIME Magazine released its list of the top 100 most influential people of 2023, and Disney CEO Bob Iger made the list.

In the article released by TIME, Iger was interviewed on topics such as Disney’s future, Governor DeSantis, recent mass layoffs, and how he could attend the 50th and 100th celebrations for the Walt Disney World Resort and The Walt Disney Studios.

When asked about his ongoing legal feud with the Florida Governor, Iger had this to say:

“We have the desire to continue to invest there to grow that business so that we can hire more people so that we can increase our attendance, and so that we can basically increase more value for the Walt Disney Company and for the state of Florida. It’s that simple.”

Iger mentioned how he wants a relationship between Disney and Florida that will allow Disney to continue growing and provide jobs and futures for residents and those around the country.

When asked about his prime responsibility for Disney now that he’s back, Iger responded with this:

“I was brought back for a reason. The company had gone through a very difficult period, exacerbated by a global pandemic. And more than anything, the company needed stability, needed to establish a set of priorities and focus on them. The only way you end up getting to success is by deciding what the opportunities are, and then organizing your people and your company to go after them.”

Sound off in the comments below: How do you feel about Bob Iger being back at Disney, and what do you think about TIME naming Iger one of 2023’s most influential people?