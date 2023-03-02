Typhoon Lagoon Opening Date REVEALED

Grab your swimsuits and surfboards because you’ll be able to dive back into this Disney Park sooner than you think.

While the Walt Disney World Resort is most known for its world-class theme parks, the vacation destination also has two stellar waterparks; Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, both with theming as immersive as the Parks. Blizzard Beach is based around a ski resort that opened following a freak snowstorm in Florida – but, of course, the snow started to melt, so it was turned into a water park instead.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is a former tropical paradise turned upside down by a typhoon, turning docks, ships, and more into wacky waterslides. Both Parks include a mix of peaceful poolside relaxation and high-octane waterslides, allowing fun for the whole family. Both Parks also close for seasonal maintenance every winter, when many locals and tourists alike consider it too cold to swim. The Parks alternate closures, and one remains open while the other closes – in this case, Typhoon Lagoon closed on November 13, 2022, for regular seasonal maintenance.

This was disappointing for some fans, as Typhoon Lagoon had only reopened following the pandemic closures in January 2022, making it the last of the Parks to reopen. However, Disney recently announced that the H2O Glow After Hours events would be returning to the Park in the spring, meaning an opening was on the horizon – and today, we have that date.

Disney Parks Blog announced today that Typhoon Lagoon would reopen to Guests on March 19, 2023. It will feature a return of all the classic attractions, like the “water coaster” Crush ‘n’ Gusher, the family raft adventure Miss Adventure Falls, and the steep body slides of Humunga Kowabunga. The Park will also continue to offer Open Surf and private surf lessons in their wave pool, which is the largest in North America.

The waterpark will also feature new and returning food and drink offerings, including the fan-favorite Moana and Hei Hei DOLE Whip cones, which were previously an exclusive for Princess Week. Guests will also be able to purchase an exclusive Typhoon Tilly sipper.

As expected, Disney’s Blizzard Beach will remain open through March 18 and close on March 19 for seasonal maintenance.