Disney Confirms Reopening of Theme Park, Return of Exclusive Event

After an extended closure and refurbishment, one theme park at Walt Disney World is finally making a return.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to four stunning theme parks, those being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and of course, Disney’s Animal Kingdom. From Pandora – The World of Avatar to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests are in for a magical time no matter which Park they visit.

However, for those looking to beat the heat, Walt Disney World is also home to two incredible water parks. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been operating during the winter on and off, with Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon undergoing an extensive refurbishment. However, Disney has finally confirmed when Guests could visit Typhoon Lagoon again as well as experience a super fun after-hours event.

Disney announced the return of the H20 Glow After Hours party, which takes place at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

The party takes place from May 20, 2023, to September 2, 2023, and is priced at $75 per Guest. This after-hours event takes place between 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, giving Guests an exclusive experience while the Park is relatively empty.

Tickets for H20 Glow go on sale on March 3, 2023.

More information can regaridng pricing and dates can be found on the official website as well as down below:

Dates

May 20 and 27

June 3, 10, 17 and 24

July 1, 3, 8, 15, 22, 29 and 31

August 5, 12, 19 and 26

September 2

Prices

Explore ticket prices:

Adult (ages 10 and up): $75 plus tax

Child (ages 3 to 9): $70 plus tax

It is important to note that Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, as well as Disney Vacation Club Members, have access to specially-priced tickets to this event:

Passholder or Member – Adult (ages 10 and up): $59 plus tax

Passholder or Member – Child (ages 3 to 9): $54 plus tax

That’s a savings of $16 off the regular price.

