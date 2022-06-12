Blizzard Beach Closed Indefinitely, Aerial Photos Show Current State of Water Park

Blizzard Beach water park at Walt Disney World is home to many iconic Disney attractions including Tike’s Peak, Runoff Rapids, and of course, Summit Plummet, the tallest, fastest freefall body slide around!

Unfortunately, Guests have not been able to visit Blizzard Beach as Disney had previously announced it would be closed for an extended refurbishment. The initial refurbishment was set to end in the middle of March. but the official Walt Disney World website has since been updated and now shows the water park will be closed indefinitely.

Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach typically close every year during the winter months for refurbishment during low peak season. Disney has not officially announced an end date for the water park’s refurbishment.

But, now thanks to bioreconstruct on Twitter, we can at least get a bird’s eye view of the current state of the ongoing refurbishment.

First, we can see some scaffolding new a Blizzard Beach waterslide. Per bioreconstruct:

Aerial look at scaffolding near a Blizzard Beach waterslide during park refurbishment.

And here is a bird’s eye view of the overall refurbishment happening at Blizzard Beach as bioreconstruct states:

Aerial overview of Blizzard Beach during refurbishment.

And here is another aerial view of Blizzard Beach’s current state:

Aerial overview of Blizzard Beach.

Unfortunately, little is known about what Disney is doing during the water park’s closure, but it is clear that Imagineers are working hard on getting Blizzard Beach ready for Guests.

Again, at this time the water park will be closed indefinitely as Disney has not yet announced an opening date. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

