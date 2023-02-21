Death at Disneyland a Suspected Suicide, Authorities Investigating

More details have been released regarding a tragic incident at the Disneyland Resort.

On Saturday, February 18, a woman died after being found unresponsive and lying at the bottom of a parking garage at the Disneyland Resort. The woman has now been identified as Marney Schoenfeld. Schoenfeld was 46 years old and a Scottsdale, Arizona native.

Randy Schoenfeld, a real estate agent from Arizona and husband of Marney, commented on the “excruciating” incident in a story from the Orange County Register. “She was a loving mother to her daughter, Sydney. She was a caring wife to me. She was a talented hairstylist of 23 years and her clients loved her.”

First responders arrived at the scene at 6:50 p.m. Saturday night, with Schoenfeld lying at the bottom of the Mickey and Friends taking structure.

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, are able to access three different parking facilities, those being the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, the Pixar Pals Parking Structure, and the Toy Story Parking Area.

The Mickey & Friends structure is a seven-story garage located at 1313 Disneyland Drive. Officers worked to keep Schoenfeld alive until she was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident is currently being investigated but it is believed that Shcoenfled intentionally jumped off the edge of the garage, with authorities suspecting it was a suicide.

This news comes after a similar incident occurred last year at the same spot at the Disneyland Resort. In the 2022 incident, a man was found lying down at the bottom of a parking garage and was eventually identified as an elementary school principal at Fountain Valley School District in Southern California. After further investigation, authorities concluded the incident was a suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a counselor or visit the official NSPL site.