All Systems Down at Universal Studios, Guests Forced to Use Cash

All systems went down at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, forcing Guests to adapt quickly.

Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort today are in for a rude awakening with all payment systems going down.

This was just confirmed in a report from Universally Addicted (@UniversallAdd) on Twitter, revealing that all payment systems are down. We are not sure what the cause of this technical glitch is or when we can expect service to resume.

Fortunately, this only affected payment, meaning GUests can still enjoy all there is to do at Universal Orlando and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. From Jurassic World VelociCoaster to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Guests are in for a thrilling adventure no matter what ride or attraction they choose to experience.

Speaking of Jurassic World VeloCoaster, Universal recently added this famous roller coaster to its Express Pass, meaning Guests who purchase an Express Pass can now bypass the regular standby line.

At the Universal Orlando Resort, the Express Pass starts at $89.99, with the unlimited pass starting at $99.99. Guests can also purchase an express pass for Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, which starts at $19.99.

Starting February 20, 2023, Jurassic World VelociCoaster now accepts Express Passes, meaning Guests who purchase the pass now have to spend less time waiting for this incredibly popular roller coaster.

Disney has its own version of "Express Passes," with Disney Genie

Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane was Disney’a answer to Universal’s Expres Pass. Disney Genie is free, but for an additional charge, Guests at Walt Disney World and Disneyland can purchase Genie+, which allows them to make advanced reservations as well as the ability to skip standby lines. Disney Genie+ ranges in price day-to-day, meaning some days, Guests may be getting a deal, and others, well, Guests will be paying an arm and a leg.

