Woman Dies After Falling at Disneyland Resort

A tragic incident has unfolded at a Disney Resort.

Accoridng to a new report from CBS, a woman has died after taking a fall at the Disneyland Resort in Anaihem, California. Anaheim Police officers were called to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. Saturday night after receiving reports of a fallen Guest at the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure.

As Guests approach the Disneyland Resort, they cac access three different parking facilities, those being the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, the Pixar Pals Parking Structure, and the Toy Story Parking Area. The Mickey & Friends structure is a seven-story garage located at 1313 Disneyland Drive.

After arriving on the scene, firet responders found the woman lying on the ground. She was given treatment and then rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The situation is currently being investigated. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details as they become available.

This news comes after a similar incident occurred last year at the same spot. In the 2022 incident, a man was found lying down at the bottom of a parking agareg and was eventually identified as an elementary school principal at Fountain Valley School District in Southern California.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a counselor or visit the official NSPL site.